One Piece live-action reveals new visual of Craig Fairbrass as Zeff

The Netflix One Piece live-action series is set to be released internationally on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 12 am Pacific Daylight Time. It is one of the most anticipated live-action adaptations of an anime in recent times. One Piece mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, has taken an active role in the creation process, raising supporters' expectations even higher.

Netflix has already begun marketing, and fans are being treated to a wide range of promotional content such as posters, videos, and more. Netflix has officially revealed Craig Fairbrass' look as the beloved character Zeff with less than two weeks till the premiere of the One Piece live-action series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Fans ecstatic over the One Piece live-action actor’s look

Who is Craig Fairbrass?

Craig John Fairbrass is a leading British actor, producer, and screenwriter. He has acted in films such as London's Burning, Cliffhanger, Killing Time, EastEnders, The Great Dome Robbery, The Long Weekend, Rise of the Footsoldier, The Bank Job, House of the Rising Sun, St. George's Day, Breakdown, The Hooligan Factory, and Villain.

In addition to his on-screen acting work, he has also voiced the character of Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley in the Call of Duty video game series.

What will Fairbrass’ role be in the One Piece live-action?

Young Sanji and Zeff (Image via Toei Animation)

In Netflix's One Piece live-action series, Fairbrass will be playing the role of Red Leg Zeff, who is both the head chef and owner of Baratie, a restaurant in East Blue.

Before that, he was the captain of the Cook Pirates, who sailed the waters in search of All Blue, a legendary place where the North Blue, South Blue, East Blue, and West Blue seas meet. Following a shipwreck that stranded him on an island with a young Sanji, Zeff performed a staggering act of sacrifice by offering his food to Sanji while consuming his leg to survive.

During his time as captain, Zeff maintained a strict policy that prohibited any of his crewmates from stealing food. After being rescued from the island, he, with the help of Sanji, opened a seaside restaurant that served anyone who was hungry.

Zeff thus plays a very important role for One Piece hero Sanji. Under Zeff’s mentorship, Sanji learned to cook and fight using his legs, which earned him the nickname Black Leg. More importantly, Zeff is the person who instilled the belief and dream to find All Blue in Sanji.

How have fans reacted to the live-action Zeff?

Zeff (Image via Toei Animation)

There are high expectations for the One Piece live-action series, as fans unanimously agree that the casting choices and designs have been spot on. Therefore, regardless of the eventual outcome of the series, they are eagerly waiting to see how the actors deliver.

Fairbrass as Zeff looks quite similar to his manga and anime predecessors. So, here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter to the newly released visual.

Even with remarkable casting and top-notch special effects, live-action adaptations of anime or manga have seldom been well-received among fans and critics. Nevertheless, the One Piece live-action project stands out as a labor of love for everyone who has been involved in its making, and hopefully, it will not only meet but exceed fans' expectations.

