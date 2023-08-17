Netflix releases new One Piece live-action character posters just two weeks ahead of premiere

On Thursday, August 16, 2023, the official Twitter account for Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation series released new character posters for each of the Straw Hat Pirates. Lined up next to each other in a row, the posters also form a cohesive background of what appears to be Loguetown, with the Going Merry, Baratie, and other ships on the seas behind.

The posters come just weeks ahead of the series’ global premiere on the Netflix streaming platform on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 12 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Netflix has released additional promotional material for One Piece live-action apart from these posters, including several videos featuring the actors playing the five Straw Hats introduced in the first season.

While fans are still somewhat divided over expectations for the series, many on both sides of the fence agree that the One Piece live-action series looks more and more promising as time goes by.

One Piece live-action character posters get fans excited to meet the real-life Straw Hats

As mentioned above, each of the character posters focuses on one of the five Straw Hat Pirates set to be introduced during the first season of Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation. These are Monkey D. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, Roronoa Zoro, played by Mackenyu, Nami, played by Emily Rudd, Usopp, played by Jacob Romero Gibson, and Sanji, played by Taz Skylar.

The posters also feature each character in the outfits they wear during the canonical source material’s East Blue arc, which is what the first live-action season will adapt. While the crew will be changing outfits constantly throughout the first season (all of which have been seen so far are from official series material), it’s encouraging to see Netflix choose their classic looks here.

This shrewd move has also not gone unnoticed by those original series fans who are skeptical of the live-action’s success, as discussed earlier. If nothing else, Netflix is at least putting the series in the best light it can before its release. This is also somewhat unsurprising considering the reported level of passion for the source material and the quality of the adaptation, which was present in nearly every role and position on set.

Those fans who’ve been optimistic about the series since the initial teaser trailer was released would likely point to series creator Eiichiro Oda’s messages as a major factor. To summarize, Oda essentially promised fans that he wouldn’t release the adaptation if it wasn’t up to his standards. Oda even went as far as to say that he would have forced a delay in the series’ release if he wasn’t happy with every detail.

