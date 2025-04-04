Crunchyroll reveals presenters and nominees for 2025 Anime Awards

On Friday, April 4, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime about the presenters and nominees for their ninth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards via email correspondence. Some of the presenters include Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Damiano David, and Chloe Kim.
Fans around the world can vote each day through April 14, the results for which will be announced at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards on Sunday, May 25, Tokyo, Japan. The Crunchyroll Anime of the Year nominees include Dandadan, Delicious in Dungeon, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling, and The Apothecary Diaries.
Crunchyroll reveals celebrity presenter lineup for the 2025 Anime Awards
With the Anime Awards nominees announced, Crunchyroll has revealed a star-studded first wave of celebrity presenters for the Anime Awards pre-show and live ceremony.
While Award winning Brazilian pop icon Pabllo Vittar was announced previously, the remaining newly unveiled presenters are as follows:
- Finn Wolfhard - Canadian director, musician, and actor from Stranger Things
- Gaten Matarazzo - American actor best known from Stranger Things
- Chocolate Planet - Comedy duo of Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo
- Dean Fujioka - Japanese actor, musician and talent
- Kanata Hongo - Japanese actor known for anime live-action adaptations
- Mayu Matsuoka - Japan Academy Award winning actress
- Saya Ichikawa - Japanese model and talent
- Ben Whittaker - English professional boxer
- Damiano David - Italian singer-songwriter
- Ironmouse - Puerto Rican-American VTuber, singer, and Twitch streamer
- d4vd - American recording artist
- Rina Sawayama - Musician and actor
- Chloe Kim - American snowboarder
- Plastique Tiara - Vietnamese-American drag queen, performer, model, dancer
- Paloma Mami - American-Chilean singer
- Gigguk - Pioneering YouTube content creator
President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, Hiroki Totoki, will be delivering the opening remarks at the live ceremony, which will be presented by voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira.
Crunchyroll announces 2025 Anime Awards nominees
In celebration of the 2025 Anime Awards, Crunchyroll has made a selection of nominated titles free to watch on the platform.
The 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Nominees are as follows:
Anime of the Year
- Dandandan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Film of the Year
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Look Back
- Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain
- My Hero Academia: You’re Next
- SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
- The Colors Within
Best Original Anime
- BUCCHIGIRI?!
- GIRLS BAND CRY
- Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night
- Metallic Rouge
- Ninja Kamui
- Train to the End of the World
Best Continuing Series
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- My Hero Academia Season 7
- ONE PIECE
- Oshi no Ko Season 2
- SPY × FAMILY Season 2
Best New Series
- Dandadan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Opening Sequence
- Abyss - Yungblud - Kaiju No. 8
- Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- Fatal - GEMN - Oshi no Ko Season 2
- LEveL - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling
- Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - Dandadan
- UUUUUS! - Hiroshi Kitadani - ONE PIECE
Best Ending Sequence
- Antanante - riria. - Ranma1/2
- Burning - Hitsujibungaku - Oshi no Ko Season 2
- KAMAKURA STYLE - BotchiBoromaru - The Elusive Samurai
- Nobody - OneRepublic - Kaiju No. 8
- request - krage - Solo Leveling
- TAIDADA - ZUTOMAYO - Dandadan
Best Action
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict
- Dandadan
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
- WIND BREAKER
Best Comedy
- Delicious in Dungeon
- KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Ranma1/2
- SPY × FAMILY Season 2
Best Drama
- A Sign of Affection
- DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Oshi no Ko Season 2
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Isekai Anime
- KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (season 2, Cour 2)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
- Suicide Squad ISEKAI
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
Best Romance
- A Sign of Affection
- Blue Box
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Ranma1/2
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Best Slice of Life
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
- Mr. Villain's Day Off
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Sound! Euphonium 3
- The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Best Animation
- Dandadan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- Solo Leveling
Best Background Art
- Dandadan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Pluto
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Character Design
- Dandadan
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Apothecary Diaries
Best Director
- Fuga Yamashiro - Dandadan
- Haruo Sotozaki - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Keiichiro Saito - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Megumi Ishitani - ONE PIECE FAN LETTER
- Norihiro Naganuma - The Apothecary Diaries
- Yoshihiro Miyajima - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Main Character
- Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kafka Hibino - Kaiju No. 8
- Okarun - Dandadan
- Maomao - The Apothecary Diaries
- Momo - Dandadan
- Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling
Best Supporting Character
- Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Himmel - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Jinshi - The Apothecary Diaries
- Seiko - Dandadan
- Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon
- Turbo Granny - Dandadan
“Must Protect At All Cost” Character
- Anya Forger - SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Okarun - Dandadan
- Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon
- Tokiyuki Hojo - The Elusive Samurai
- Yuki Itose - A Sign of Affection
Best Anime Song
- Abyss - Yungblud - Kaiju No. 8
- Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
- Fatal - GEMN - Oshi no Ko Season 2
- LEveL - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling
- Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - Dandadan
- The Brave - YOASOBI - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Best Score
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu
- Dandadan - kensuke ushio
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc - Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Evan Call
- Look Back - Haruka Nakamura
- Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano
Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance
- Aoi Yuki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) - Brave Bang Bravern!
- Shion Wakayama (Momo) - Dandadan
- Sayaka Sembongi (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Natsuki Hanae (Okarun) - Dandadan
Best English Voice Artist Performance
- AJ Beckles (Okarun) - Dandadan
- Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Jessie James Grelle (Armin Arlelt) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
- Mallorie Rodak (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Sarah Natochenny (Alya) - Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
- SungWon Cho (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance
- Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2
- Julien Chaaya (Isagi) - Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan
- Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Mohammed Sami (Rin) - Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan
- Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance
- Bruna Laynes (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Celso Henrique (Sunraku) - Shangri-La Frontier Season 1
- Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Gigi Patta (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Heitor Assali (Reno Ichikawa) - Kaiju No. 8
- Pedro Azevedo (Dot Barrett) - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance
- Ainhoa Maiquez (Miyo Saimori) - My Happy Marriage
- Clara Schwarze (Akane Tendo) - Ranma1/2
- Jorge Peña (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon
- Mario Ballart (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Sandra Villa (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Best French Voice Artist Performance
- Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Audrey Sablé (Naomi Orthmann) - Metallic Rouge
- Jaynelia Coadou (Momo) - Dandadan
- Julien Allouf (Jinshi) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Marie Nonnenmacher (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Martin Faliu (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2
Best German Voice Artist Performance
- Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) - ONE PIECE
- Felix Kamin (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
- Florian Knorn (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2
- Franciska Friede (Momo) - Dandadan
- Jörg Hengstler (Kogoro Mori) - Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine
- Magdalena Höfner (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon
Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance
- Abhishek Sharma (Einar) - Vinland Saga Season 2
- Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
- Natasha John (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling
- Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) - Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan
- Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
Best Italian Voice Artist Performance
- Alessandro Pili (Kenma Kozume) - HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle
- Andrea Oldani (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries
- Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back
- Katia Sorrentino (Neia Baraja) – OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom
- Martina Felli (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- Mattia Bressan (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance
- Alicia Vélez (Momo) - Dandadan
- Desireé González (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries
- Erika Ugalde (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Luis Leonardo Suárez (Muzan Kibutsuji) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
- Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
- Omar Sánchez (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8
Fans can vote for their favorite anime daily through April 14 on the website. In addition, for the first time ever, voting is accessible within the Crunchyroll mobile appilcation as well.
The results will be announced at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards live ceremony on Sunday, May 25, and through a global fan livestream.
