Crunchyroll reveals presenters and nominees for 2025 Anime Awards

On Friday, April 4, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime about the presenters and nominees for their ninth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards via email correspondence. Some of the presenters include Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Damiano David, and Chloe Kim.

Ad

Fans around the world can vote each day through April 14, the results for which will be announced at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards on Sunday, May 25, Tokyo, Japan. The Crunchyroll Anime of the Year nominees include Dandadan, Delicious in Dungeon, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling, and The Apothecary Diaries.

Crunchyroll reveals celebrity presenter lineup for the 2025 Anime Awards

Crunchyroll reveals presenters for 2025 Anime Awards - Ben Whittaker, Damiano David, and Chloe Kim (Image via Crunchyroll)

With the Anime Awards nominees announced, Crunchyroll has revealed a star-studded first wave of celebrity presenters for the Anime Awards pre-show and live ceremony.

Ad

Trending

While Award winning Brazilian pop icon Pabllo Vittar was announced previously, the remaining newly unveiled presenters are as follows:

Finn Wolfhard - Canadian director, musician, and actor from Stranger Things

- Canadian director, musician, and actor from Stranger Things Gaten Matarazzo - American actor best known from Stranger Things

- American actor best known from Stranger Things Chocolate Planet - Comedy duo of Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo

- Comedy duo of Shohei Osada and Shun Matsuo Dean Fujioka - Japanese actor, musician and talent

- Japanese actor, musician and talent Kanata Hongo - Japanese actor known for anime live-action adaptations

- Japanese actor known for anime live-action adaptations Mayu Matsuoka - Japan Academy Award winning actress

- Japan Academy Award winning actress Saya Ichikawa - Japanese model and talent

- Japanese model and talent Ben Whittaker - English professional boxer

- English professional boxer Damiano David - Italian singer-songwriter

- Italian singer-songwriter Ironmouse - Puerto Rican-American VTuber, singer, and Twitch streamer

- Puerto Rican-American VTuber, singer, and Twitch streamer d4vd - American recording artist

- American recording artist Rina Sawayama - Musician and actor

- Musician and actor Chloe Kim - American snowboarder

- American snowboarder Plastique Tiara - Vietnamese-American drag queen, performer, model, dancer

- Vietnamese-American drag queen, performer, model, dancer Paloma Mami - American-Chilean singer

- American-Chilean singer Gigguk - Pioneering YouTube content creator

Ad

Crunchyroll reveals presenters for 2025 Anime Awards - Paloma Mami, Kanata Hongo, and Dean Fujioka (Image via Crunchyroll)

President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, Hiroki Totoki, will be delivering the opening remarks at the live ceremony, which will be presented by voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira.

Ad

Crunchyroll announces 2025 Anime Awards nominees

In celebration of the 2025 Anime Awards, Crunchyroll has made a selection of nominated titles free to watch on the platform.

Momo and Okarun as seen in Dandadan (Image via Science Saru)

The 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Nominees are as follows:

Ad

Anime of the Year

Dandandan

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries

Film of the Year

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Look Back

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

The Colors Within

Best Original Anime

BUCCHIGIRI?!

GIRLS BAND CRY

Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night

Metallic Rouge

Ninja Kamui

Train to the End of the World

Ad

Also read: Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen was necessary (& the series' themes are why)

Best Continuing Series

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

My Hero Academia Season 7

ONE PIECE

Oshi no Ko Season 2

SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Best New Series

Dandadan

Delicious in Dungeon

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

The Apothecary Diaries

Frieren as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Image via Madhouse)

Best Opening Sequence

Ad

Abyss - Yungblud - Kaiju No. 8

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Fatal - GEMN - Oshi no Ko Season 2

LEveL - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling

Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - Dandadan

UUUUUS! - Hiroshi Kitadani - ONE PIECE

Also read: Who is Al in Re:Zero? Identity Explored

Best Ending Sequence

Antanante - riria. - Ranma1/2

Burning - Hitsujibungaku - Oshi no Ko Season 2

KAMAKURA STYLE - BotchiBoromaru - The Elusive Samurai

Nobody - OneRepublic - Kaiju No. 8

request - krage - Solo Leveling

TAIDADA - ZUTOMAYO - Dandadan

Ad

Best Action

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict

Dandadan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

WIND BREAKER

Also read: Deku does know when to draw the line with his ideals (& My Hero Academia's final villain proves it)

Best Comedy

Delicious in Dungeon

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Ranma1/2

SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Ad

Best Drama

A Sign of Affection

DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Oshi no Ko Season 2

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Best Isekai Anime

Ad

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (season 2, Cour 2)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Suicide Squad ISEKAI

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

Also read: Sydney Sweeney in talks to star in live-action Gundam film

Best Romance

A Sign of Affection

Blue Box

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Ranma1/2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Ad

Best Slice of Life

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Mr. Villain's Day Off

My Deer Friend Nokotan

Sound! Euphonium 3

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Also read: Fujimoto had teased Fami's actual identity with Chainsaw Man volume 14 cover (and it makes sense now)

Best Animation

Dandadan

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

Solo Leveling

Best Background Art

Dandadan

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Pluto

The Apothecary Diaries

Ad

Maomao as seen in The Apothecary Diaries (Image via OLM, TOHO animation STUDIO)

Best Character Design

Ad

Dandadan

Delicious in Dungeon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kaiju No. 8

The Apothecary Diaries

Best Director

Fuga Yamashiro - Dandadan

Haruo Sotozaki - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Keiichiro Saito - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Megumi Ishitani - ONE PIECE FAN LETTER

Norihiro Naganuma - The Apothecary Diaries

Yoshihiro Miyajima - Delicious in Dungeon

Also read: Fire Force season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Ad

Best Main Character

Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kafka Hibino - Kaiju No. 8

Okarun - Dandadan

Maomao - The Apothecary Diaries

Momo - Dandadan

Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling

Best Supporting Character

Fern - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Himmel - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Jinshi - The Apothecary Diaries

Seiko - Dandadan

Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon

Turbo Granny - Dandadan

Also read: Your Forma anime unveils non-credit ending and second mini-anime episode

Ad

“Must Protect At All Cost” Character

Anya Forger - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Frieren - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Okarun - Dandadan

Senshi - Delicious in Dungeon

Tokiyuki Hojo - The Elusive Samurai

Yuki Itose - A Sign of Affection

Best Anime Song

Abyss - Yungblud - Kaiju No. 8

Bling-Bang-Bang-Born - Creepy Nuts - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Fatal - GEMN - Oshi no Ko Season 2

LEveL - SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Solo Leveling

Otonoke - Creepy Nuts - Dandadan

The Brave - YOASOBI - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Ad

Also read: Can Nagi still return to Blue Lock?

Anya Forger as seen in Spy x Family (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Best Score

Ad

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict- Shiro Sagisu

Dandadan - kensuke ushio

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc - Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End - Evan Call

Look Back - Haruka Nakamura

Solo Leveling - Hiroyuki Sawano

Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance

Aoi Yuki (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) - Brave Bang Bravern!

Shion Wakayama (Momo) - Dandadan

Sayaka Sembongi (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Natsuki Hanae (Okarun) - Dandadan

Ad

Also read: Crunchyroll confirms Solo Leveling as the most watched anime of 2024

Best English Voice Artist Performance

AJ Beckles (Okarun) - Dandadan

Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Jessie James Grelle (Armin Arlelt) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

Mallorie Rodak (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Sarah Natochenny (Alya) - Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

SungWon Cho (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon

Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance

Ad

Basil Al-Rifai (Loid Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) - SPY × FAMILY Season 2

Julien Chaaya (Isagi) - Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan

Lama AlSayyagh (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Mohammed Sami (Rin) - Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan

Nawar AlMahairi (Laios) - Delicious in Dungeon

Also read: Crunchyroll confirms spring 2025 anime season lineup and full schedule

Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance

Bruna Laynes (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Celso Henrique (Sunraku) - Shangri-La Frontier Season 1

Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Gigi Patta (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

Heitor Assali (Reno Ichikawa) - Kaiju No. 8

Pedro Azevedo (Dot Barrett) - MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Ad

Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance

Ainhoa Maiquez (Miyo Saimori) - My Happy Marriage

Clara Schwarze (Akane Tendo) - Ranma1/2

Jorge Peña (Senshi) - Delicious in Dungeon

Mario Ballart (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Sandra Villa (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Best French Voice Artist Performance

Ad

Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Audrey Sablé (Naomi Orthmann) - Metallic Rouge

Jaynelia Coadou (Momo) - Dandadan

Julien Allouf (Jinshi) - The Apothecary Diaries

Marie Nonnenmacher (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Martin Faliu (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2

Best German Voice Artist Performance

Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) - ONE PIECE

Felix Kamin (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Florian Knorn (Ranma Saotome) - Ranma1/2

Franciska Friede (Momo) - Dandadan

Jörg Hengstler (Kogoro Mori) - Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine

Magdalena Höfner (Marcille) - Delicious in Dungeon

Ad

Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance

Abhishek Sharma (Einar) - Vinland Saga Season 2

Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Natasha John (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Rajesh Shukla (Sung Jinwoo) - Solo Leveling

Ranjit R Tiwari (Yoichi Isagi) - Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan

Rushikesh Phunse (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Also read: Crunchyroll brings Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon to Indian theatres

Best Italian Voice Artist Performance

Alessandro Pili (Kenma Kozume) - HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Andrea Oldani (Jinshi) – The Apothecary Diaries

Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) - Look Back

Katia Sorrentino (Neia Baraja) – OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom

Martina Felli (Frieren) – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Mattia Bressan (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8

Ad

Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance

Alicia Vélez (Momo) - Dandadan

Desireé González (Maomao) - The Apothecary Diaries

Erika Ugalde (Frieren) - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Luis Leonardo Suárez (Muzan Kibutsuji) - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

Miguel Ángel Leal (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

Omar Sánchez (Kafka Hibino) - Kaiju No. 8

Also read: Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime confirmed for 2026 with teaser PV and visual

Ad

Fans can vote for their favorite anime daily through April 14 on the website. In addition, for the first time ever, voting is accessible within the Crunchyroll mobile appilcation as well.

The results will be announced at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards live ceremony on Sunday, May 25, and through a global fan livestream.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback