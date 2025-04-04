Deku does know when to draw the line with his ideals (& My Hero Academia's final villain proves it)

Izuku Midoriya, or Deku for short, has always been naturally righteous and altruistic as the protagonist of My Hero Academia. His hope in people is essential to who he is and what makes him a convincing hero, as the inheritor of One For All.

His relentless pursuit to save everyone, regardless of whether they have done wrong or not, is a defining personality trait that some fans find to be naive, and rightly so.

Considering this, it is understandable to doubt whether Deku understands that he cannot always be the savior. However, in the climactic battle of My Hero Academia, he proves that he can recognize when redemption is not an option and that he knows when to put his fist down - fittingly enough.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the writer—spoilers for My Hero Academia ahead.

Deku's growth in My Hero Academia: From saving to stopping at any cost

Some My Hero Academia fans found Deku naive, but he shows growth throughout the series. (Image via Studio Bones)

Deku, as a character, believes in the inherent good in people, regardless of what they might have done wrong in the past. This philosophy is shown clearly during his encounters with villains such as Gentle Criminal and Lady Nagant. He realizes that their misguided actions stem from struggles that they have gone through, rather than any inherent evil they carry inside.

While this does showcase his understanding of human complexity, a major moral dilemma was yet to be confronted. The fight against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One had put Deku in a situation that forced him to realize that for some, understanding or support is not nearly enough.

The showdown displays a turning point in Deku’s ideals. Initially, he tries to reach Shigaraki’s inner self, only to realize he holds hatred that’s beyond reason. All For One’s control had run deep, and neither was rescuable. He still holds onto hope but understands that some enemies must be stopped for the greater good.

The final villain proves Deku’s realism

All For One from My Hero Academia is a true villain, the personification of malice. (Image via Studio Bones)

Shigaraki, molded by the influence of All For One, serves as the ultimate test of Deku’s altruistic philosophy. Unlike previous villains encountered in his journey, Shigaraki could not be swayed or reasoned with easily, due to the intensity of trauma and brainwashing he had undergone his entire life.

His vendetta against heroes and commitment to destruction were not just a mere misunderstanding but a deep, self-destructive hatred that threatens all of society.

Understanding this, Deku does not abandon his ideals but instead chooses to refine them. While many fans assumed he would try to save someone who refuses to be saved, he instead shifts his focus to protecting those who can still be saved. His remarkable character growth shown here solidifies that while he is empathetic and kind, he is not naive.

Figuring out the line between heroism and foolishness

Deku tries to get through to Shigaraki. (Image via Studio Bones)

Deku has faced his fair share of criticism from fans of My Hero Academia for being overly idealistic. He does attempt to reach Shigaraki’s inner self during the final battle, but he also acknowledges that All For One is beyond redemption and needs to be taken care of.

Ultimately, Deku shows that he can distinguish between those who are redeemable and those who are not. The evolution of his character resembles All Might, who also believed in hope but knew when to take decisive action. His actions also contrast with Ochaco Uraraka, who, at the end of the series, pleads to Toga just as Deku would, failing in the process.

Final thoughts

All For One's long-awaited face reveal in the My Hero Academia anime. (Image via Studio Bones)

Izuku Midoriya’s character arc in My Hero Academia is a testament to how heroism is not just saving everyone at whatever cost. It is knowing who can be saved and ensuring that evil is not given room to thrive.

His final confrontation with All For One solidifies this. Despite wanting everyone to have a chance to rehabilitate, it was more important to value the lives lost and those that can be saved by putting an end to All For One’s tyranny. Deku proves once and for all that he does know when to draw the line by delivering the decisive blow and ending the villains’ legacy right then and there.

