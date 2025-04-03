Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc reveals Indian and more international release dates

Thursday, April 3, 2025 saw the Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc anime film reveal several international release dates, including its premiere in India on Friday, September 26, 2025. While the United States release date of Wednesday, October 29, 2025 was revealed earlier this week, this latest news marks the first reveal of the Indian release date and others.

This Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc news comes from the official public relations X (formerly Twitter) for creator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s anime and manga franchise. The X post with the graphic containing this info also teases that the film will be coming to more countries than those currently listed, suggesting additional release info is still to come.

Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc screens in Indian theaters starting Friday, September 26, 2025

Given the latest available release information as of this article’s writing, the Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc anime film will screen in international territories through Thursday, October 30, 2025. The film will first premiere in Japan on Friday, September 19. Currently announced international release dates following the film’s premiere in Japan are as follows:

Wednesday, September 24

Hong Kong

Thursday, September 25

Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand

Friday, September 26

India, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam

Wednesday, October 22

France

Wednesday, October 29

United States of America, Bulgaria, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Nigeria, Sweden, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium

Thursday, October 30

Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Middle East, Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Israel, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Latvia, South Africa, Estonia, Spain

As mentioned above, the post to the franchise’s official public relations X account also teases more release dates and release regions coming after listing this info. While these additional dates and regions have yet to be revealed as of this article’s writing, fans can expect them to be announced sometime in the coming months. Presumably, this information would be finalized before the film’s Friday, September 19 premiere in Japan.

The Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc film will adapt the full arc of the same name from Fujimoto’s original manga series, also known as the Bomb Girl Arc. The story arc is the fifth overall of the Public Safety Saga of the manga series, also known as the manga’s first story part. In the manga, the arc runs from chapter 39 through chapter 52. The film will serve as the television anime’s official adaptation of the original manga arc.

Fujimoto’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in December 2018, where it ran for nearly two years to the day before ending in December 2020. More accurately, the manga concluded its first part here, returning to start its second in July 2022, which is still ongoing today. However, the series switched from Weekly Shonen Jump to Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform.

