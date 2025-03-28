Who is Al in Re:Zero? Identity explained

With the Re:Zero season 3 anime finally concluded, many fans must be left scratching their heads over Al's identity. The character first appeared as Priscilla's Knight during the Return to the Royal Capital Arc. While he did not seem very important then, the anime has left several hints, suggesting that there may be more to him.

As seen in Re:Zero season 3, during his fight against Capella Emerada Lugunica, Al mentioned certain phrases that suggested that similar to Natsuki Subaru, he too could get resurrected at certain checkpoints when killed. Does this mean that Al was also summoned from Earth?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Re:Zero light novel.

Re:Zero's Al is from Japan just like Natsuki Subaru

Natsuki Subaru and Aldebaran as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

While the anime has remained pretty secretive about this information, Aldebaran, most commonly known as Al, similar to Natsuki Subaru, was a man who was summoned to the new world from Japan. However, unlike Subaru, who was summoned about a year ago, Al was summoned to the new world roughly 18 years ago.

The shocking part is that this information was never supposed to be surprising to the anime-only fans, but it was the showrunners who chose to do this. Subaru was supposed to learn about Al being from Japan during the Return to the Royal Capital Arc. However, the series cut this scene from the anime's first season.

Surprisingly, the same information was revealed to fans in Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ Season 3 episode 6 with a casual exchange between Subaru, Beatrice, and Al.

In addition, another scene between Al and Rem was omitted in the anime. In the scene, Al confused Rem as Ram and addressed her as such. Later when Al found out that he was speaking to Rem, he asked her whether Ram was alive. Surprisingly, Al was disgusted to learn that Ram was alive.

Al as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

While Rem did ask Al how he knew his sister, he did not respond to that question. However, the fact that Al knew of Ram but believed she had passed away could be a hint that he knew something that others didn't. Unfortunately, the light novel has yet to make any such revelation.

Also, the series has hinted at Al being familiar with Witch Cult, Witches of Sin, and even the secret of Subaru's Authority, leaving an air of mystery around him. The good thing is that, while even the light novel has yet to reveal his identity, the author Tappei Nagatsuki has certainly planned something huge for Al.

Al as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

As shared by the author, Aldebaran is one of the most important characters in the story. What is his identity hidden under the helmet, what is the meaning of his name? All such questions about him will be revealed in the future.

When his circumstances are revealed, it will also reveal one of the three mysteries of the Re:Zero series. So, while the light novel has yet to reveal Al's identity, the author is bound to reveal it later down the line.

