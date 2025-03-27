What happened to Julius in Re:Zero season 3 episode 16? Fate explained

Re:Zero season 3 episode 16 was released on March 28, 2025, and showcased the climax of the current arc without any losses. However, not all Sin Archbishops were captured, as some escaped injured, while some just made a sneaky escape. Additionally, something nostalgic also happened to Julius in the episode. So, what happened to Julius in Re:Zero season 3 episode 16?

The Sin Archbishop of Gluttony, Roy Alphard, ate Julius' name, removing him from everyone's memory except that of Subaru's. As some fans might still remember, Rem also faced the same fate because Roy's brother, Lye Baitenkaitos, ate her name and put her in a state of suspended animation. With no cure to his condition, Julius might have to face the consequences in the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the anime series.

Re:Zero season 3 episode 16: Explaining the status of Julius after the Battle of Priestella

Roy Alphard as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero season 3 episode 16, titled Result of the Battle of Priestella, commenced with a focus on the fight between Lye Baitenkaitos and Otto's group. With the recent arrival of Beatrice, Otto's group was now dominating the battlefield. However, Beatrice only had a limited number of spells in her arsenal, so the pressure was up.

Eventually, Felt arrived and gave Lye Baitenkaitos a chance to look into her memories. Surprisingly, this left Lye in an unstable condition as Felt and Beatrice packed a punch and fatally injured the Sin Archbishop. As everyone started celebrating, Lye's sister, Rui Arneb, arrived. After injuring some of the allies, Rui retreated as the fight ended in Re:Zero season 3 episode 16.

Julius as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

People rejoiced in their victory everywhere around the battlefield against the Sin Archbishops of Gluttony. Eventually, Reinhard and Felt left with some of the Sin Archbishop. As Re:Zero season 3 episode 16 was about to end, Subaru reunited with Julius' group. After consoling Ricardo about his lost arm, the protagonist rushed towards Julius, who was standing in the corner.

Upon Subaru's arrival, Julius showcased amazement as he wasn't expecting someone to remember his name. After Emilia failed to recognize Julius, Subaru realized that Julius' name had been devoured by one of the Sin Archbishops of Gluttony. Moreover, specifically, the name of Julius was devoured by Roy Alphard.

The Sin Archbishops of Gluttony could erase anyone's name from existence. This ability comes under their 'Gluttony' technique. Just like Julius, Rem faced the same circumstances at the end of Re:Zero season 1, where Lye Baikenkaitos devoured her name. However, her condition was worse than Julius' because the erasure of her name left Rem in a state of suspended animation.

Final Thoughts

Roy Alphard as seen in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Following the erasure of his name, Julius might have to face the consequences, including getting exiled from Priestella and getting ripped off his status as Anastasia's knight. Even though Subaru was able to keep Rem by his side after her name was devoured, Julius' case might be different because Subaru has no say in another person's territory.

