Fujimoto had teased Fami's actual identity with Chainsaw Man volume 14 cover (and it makes sense now)

While it has been quite some time since "Fami" first appeared in Chainsaw Man, it wasn't until the manga's latest chapter was released that her real identity as the Death Devil was revealed.

This was a total surprise to fans as some even claimed that manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto had played the ultimate April Fools joke on his fans with this shocking development.

However, while minor, evidence suggests that the manga creator had already hinted at this development through some foreshadowing featured in the cover art for Chainsaw Man volume 14.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man volume 14 cover may have hinted at Fami's real identity as the Death Devil

While Death Devil had arrived on Earth with her younger sister Famine Devil's alias "Fami" quite some time ago in the manga, there is reason to believe manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto had already hinted at her real identity back when Chainsaw Man volume 14 was released.

As seen on the cover art for volume 14, "Fami" could be seen standing in front of stained glass. As fans might know, stained glass also known as cathedral glass, is most commonly found in churches.

Chainsaw Man Church as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While there is a good chance that the glass was drawn in the background to hint at the Chainsaw Man Church arc, there is also the possibility that the glass was drawn to depict churches in general as it is a place where funerals are commonly conducted.

This theory is also backed up by Fami's pose in the artwork. While it is true that Fami wears a black cap, Tatsuki Fujimoto did not need to include it in the manga volume cover art. Nevertheless, Fujimoto had drawn Fami in such a way that it looked like she took off the cap to pay her respects to the dead, an action most commonly seen during funerals.

Fami as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Another hint toward Fami's real identity is the place where she has held her cap. While one can assume that Fami has taken off her cap in the volume cover to pay her respects, she is holding the cap at the location where she had slit her body.

As revealed in the manga's latest chapter, the Death Devil had slit her torso from the middle and disposed of all her organs to try and kill herself. Nevertheless, she survived.

Fami as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that the manga cover was drawn some time ago, there is a chance that, at the time, Fami had only recently slit her body. Hence, by holding the cap around her abdomen, she was trying to conceal the modifications she had made to her body.

Lastly, if one were to look closely at Death Devil's earrings, they look similar to the chainsaw chord that dangles from Denji's sternum. The chances are both characters are deeply connected, especially since pulling the chord in Denji's case has also seen him resurrect from the "dead." Therefore, in the case of Fami, the chords could have some significance of opposing nature.

