Yuki Tabata's Luffy art unites One Piece and Black Clover fandoms

To celebrate One Piece anime's return, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue 19 unveiled the previews for the three new special illustration cards soon to be released by Carddass for the One Piece Card Game.

The special illustration cards are set to feature three brothers from Dawn Island: Monkey D. Luffy, Portgas D. Ace, and Sabo. The Luffy illustration has been drawn by Black Clover mangaka Yuki Tabata.

Needless to say, the artwork has turned heads, causing the fanbases of the two series to unite as one.

Yuki Tabata, Shun Saeki, and Posuka Demizu create new special illustrations for the One Piece card game

Monkey D. Luffy's illustration was drawn by Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata, Portgas D. Ace's illustration was drawn by Food Wars manga artist Shun Saeki, and Sabo's illustration was drawn by The Promised Neverland manga artist Posuka Demizu.

Out of the three cards, the Monkey D. Luffy card gained a lot of attention as fans loved the artwork and could not stop praising it. In the artwork, the One Piece protagonist can be seen in his post-time skip outfit using Armament Haki: Hardening on his right arm, possibly preparing to punch someone.

Fans' reaction to Yuki Tabata's Luffy special illustration

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Many anime fans were impressed by Yuki Tabata's special illustration for Monkey D. Luffy. Some fans even stated that Tabata's version of Luffy looked better than the ones drawn by Eiichiro Oda himself. While such statements may have some biases, the sheer number of fans who said the same suggests that the illustration has been well-received by fans from both fan bases.

Many fans even started looking for ways to obtain it online. They wished that the card's English version would become available to them, unlike the Shanks card drawn by Sakamoto Days creator which quickly became extinct.

"This looks better than Oda's Luffy," one fan said.

"Hope this is widely available in English, unlike the shanks from the Sakamoto Days author," another fan said.

"Tabata doing everything but drawing his manga," another fan added.

"Horrible art, he should stick to Clover," other fan said.

Yuno Grinberyall and Asta as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, other fans commented on how Yuki Tabata was doing everything but drawing his manga. While the manga creator is indeed drawing his manga, the series has switched its magazines, releasing two chapters every three to four months.

Lastly, some fans tried to rage-bait others into interacting with their comments by saying bad things about the illustration. Noticeably, not many fans took the bait and corrected the users on how wrong their opinions were.

