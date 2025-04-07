Black Clover manga set to release two chapters in Jump Giga Spring 2025

On Monday, April 7, 2025, Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed that Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga is set to publish two new chapters in Shueisha's Jump GIGA April 2025 magazine. Black Clover chapters 379 and 380 will be published on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Black Clover, written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, is a Japanese manga that first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2015 and later switched to Jump GIGA in December 2023. The manga has released ten chapters in the new magazine.

Black Clover manga set to return with two new chapters in May 2025

On Monday, April 7, 2025, Weekly Shonen Jump issue 19 revealed the preview for Shueisha's Jump GIGA Spring 2025 magazine.

As per the latest preview, Black Clover manga will return with two new chapters on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Shueisha's Jump GIGA Spring 2025 magazine issue. This issue, like the previous issues, will feature a lead-color page.

Asta as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Except for a few exceptions when Black Clover manga released one chapter and three chapters, the series has always released two chapters in each Jump GIGA issue. Hence, the manga releasing another two chapters shouldn't surprise fans.

The Jump GIGA Spring 2025 preview revealed that Sakamoto Days will receive special clear cards, a poster, and coasters. In addition, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will release stickers.

Fans' reaction to the Jump GIGA preview

Yuno Grinberryall and Asta as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

While most fans were elated to learn Black Clover manga's return date, some fans were disappointed that manga creator Yuki Tabata was only releasing two chapters in the upcoming issue. Many fans were hoping that the mangaka would release three chapters after the four-month-long wait.

"Only 2 chapters?! Was hoping for 3…..but at least we back next month," another fan said.

"see some upset with 2 chapters but isnt the 2 chapters to finish off the volume by now?," another fan added.

"I would love the anime to come back at some point," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans quickly realized that the mangaka was only releasing two chapters to balance the number of chapters required for a single compiled volume. As for other fans, they wished that the anime would come back at some point.

