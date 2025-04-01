Studio Pierrot's non-urgency on Black Clover season 5's release shouldn't be concerning (and for a good reason)

With Anime Japan 2025, listing Pierrot as one of the animation studios set to unveil new announcements, many Black Clover fans expected the anime to announce its fifth season. Unfortunately, the studio never planned to make such an announcement.

It was later revealed that fans only expected such an announcement due to misinformation spread amongst the fanbase. While fans are very concerned about Studio Pierrot's non-urgency on Black Clover season 5, there is good reason to believe they shouldn't be worried.

Studio Pierrot's non-urgency on Black Clover could be a sign of good production

Zora and Magna as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Black Clover fans would know, there hasn't been any new information on the anime's fifth season for a while now. The last time fans got excited about the anime's return was during the release of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie. This is because, around that time, Studio Pierrot released some extra visuals that looked like they were inspired by the events in Spade Kingdom Raid Arc.

Since then, the anime has dropped no new information or visuals, leaving fans wondering whether the whole project has been canceled. While it is rare for a studio to announce that they aren't going to continue adapting a series, any concrete information about the anime from Studio Pierrot should put the fanbase at ease. Hence, the absence of the same has left fans in total disarray.

Yoruichi and Ichigo as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Pierrot Films)

Studio Pierrot is indeed showing no urgency to produce the anime's fifth season. However, this shouldn't worry fans. This is because it is well-known that the animation studio is primarily focusing on producing Bleach right now.

As anime fans would know, Pierrot has created a subsidiary studio called Pierrot Films. This studio is dedicated to delivering high-quality animation in a short time. Therefore, it is only logical that the animation studio cannot work on more than one or two projects at a time.

If Pierrot Films does animate Black Clover season 5, it would only be natural for the franchise to receive good animation going forward. So, at the moment, considering that Pierrot Films is focused on producing Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War part 4, it is not possible for the animation studio to focus on Yuki Tabata's series.

Noelle Silva as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That said, if Pierrot Films does try to focus on Black Clover season 5 while also working on Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War part 4, there is a high chance that the series' animation quality may not match the demands set by fans in the modern era.

This is why Studio Pierrot's non-urgency on Black Clover season 5's release shouldn't be concerning to fans. Unless and until, the studio cancels the project altogether, its non-urgency can only be a sign of good high-quality production. Hence, it would be best for fans to wait longer before giving up on the series.

