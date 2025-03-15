Jujutsu Kaisen fan's iteration of Gojo's Hollow Purple 200% gives MAPPA a run for their money

While MAPPA may take quite some time before they start adapting the Shinjuku Showdown Arc as part of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, fans aren't going to remain as patient. This is especially evident from a recent fan animation of Satoru Gojo using the Hollow Purple against Ryomen Sukuna.

Ad

As fans might remember, Satoru Gojo uses his Hollow Purple with 200% output to initiate his fight against Ryomen Sukuna during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. With the animation studio quite far away in adapting the same, one fan stepped up to bring the scene to life with their animation.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen fan animation gives MAPPA a run for their money

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, a Jujutsu Kaisen fan on X (formerly Twitter) @Nelson_MorinJr uploaded a fan animation clip of Satoru Gojo using his Hollow Purple at 200% capacity, a major scene from the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

As revealed by the fans, they started the project during the second half of January 2025 and finished it two months later in March.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime (Image via MAPPA)

Needless to say, the fan animation looks good and can be compared to the animation quality produced by MAPPA. The artwork and storyboarding seemed top-notch and matched the aesthetics from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episodes 16 and 17.

Ad

To fans' surprise, this is not the fan's first animation. In fact, they have animated several scenes from the manga series.

Fans' reaction to the Jujutsu Kaisen fan animation

Most fans were stunned after seeing the fan animation. While it had become quite normal for fan animations to look good, the new Satoru Gojo Hollow Purple animation seemed to be at the same level of quality as produced by MAPPA animation studio.

Ad

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime (Image via MAPPA)

Hence, many fans praised the animator for a job well done. They believed that the animation, storyboards, and the composition were all perfect.

Ad

"Nah, it can't be right. Those animations have the same level of quality as Mappa Studios," one fan said.

"THE ANIMATION! THE STORYBOARDS, THE COMPOSITING, THIS IS PERFECT," another fan said.

"damn... if the studio made scene is even half as good? We're winning," another fan added.

"Better than blue lock," other fan said.

Ad

Meanwhile, other fans claimed that if MAPPA studio were to animate the scene even half as well as the fan animation, they would be winning. This was a way for them to praise the fan animation rather than an actual expectation from the animation studio.

As for other fans, they took this opportunity to mock the production quality seen in Blue Lock season 2 anime. While the anime's finale was produced well, one simply cannot ignore the poor production quality seen in the rest of the season. Hence, fans claimed that the production quality for the fan animation looked better than Blue Lock, an anime produced by a professional animation studio.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback