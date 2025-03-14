Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime announces production and more

The Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime was recently announced through Square Enix's website, the publisher of the original series. This is also coupled with a key visual featuring the titular dragon of the story and the confirmation of some of the voice cast members.

It is also worth pointing out that the Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime will have its own event at AnimeJapan 2025 on March 22, 2025. This is still early stages of this Square Enix series, though, with the voice cast and the visuals being the only published information thus far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Square Enix, the publisher of this light novel series, announced on its website about the Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime, with an illustration of the main character. However, there is no information regarding a potential release date or the studio involved as of right now.

There was also confirmation of some members of the voice cast, such as Shunichi Toki as Ilusia, Ami Koshimizu as Divine Voice, and Miku Itō as Myria. This series will be part of the AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 22 at 10:50 am JST at the Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures booth, which will provide more details regarding this project.

The premise of the series

A cover of the light novel (Image via Square Enix).

The Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime focuses on the titular dragon of the story being reincarnated as an egg in this fantasy world. However, he realizes quickly that he is on the lower echelons of this reality and has to work his way to the top as this kind of creature. He also has to adapt to this new body and the pros and cons that come with this.

This fantasy series was started by Nekoko in 2015 and began to be serialized in August of that same year in Shosetsuka ni Naro, with the most recent release of that platform being in November 2023. The printed version of the series, with art by Naji Yanagida, began publication with Taibundo Publishing in December 2015. It also has a manga adaptation, which was published by Comic Earth Star in May 2017, and is still ongoing with eight volumes as of this writing.

