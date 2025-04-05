Toyotaro's latest comments suggest Super Hero Arc might not be the end of Dragon Ball Super

As all Dragon Ball Super fans know, the manga has been on a hiatus since its creator Akira Toriyama's death last year. Ever since, fans have been patient with Toyotaro, giving him time to plan and release future chapters. However, with every passing month, it has slowly become even tougher for fans to stay hopeful as all they wish to know is when the manga will return to its monthly serialization.
The Dragon Ball Super manga has gained attention recently. Toyotaro released a new one-shot prequel and the 24th volume in Japan. In his afterword, he confirmed the manga is far from over.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.
Dragon Ball Super volume 24's afterword hints at the manga's future
Soon after the release of the Dragon Ball Super's one-shot chapter titled The Birth of Saiyaman X, the manga released its 24th volume. While the fans were busy praising the manga volume's beautiful cover artwork featuring the six latest transformations in the series, manga creator Toyotaro slipped some crucial information about the manga's future through its afterword.
As shared by Toyotaro, The Birth of Saiyaman X was based on the text written by the late Akira Toriyama. While working on the Super Hero Arc, Toriyama told Toyotaro that it was up to him whether the heroes' origin story needed to be added to the main story.
While Toyotaro felt it would be too much of a waste to leave it out, he was limited by the number of chapters for the prequel story and had no choice but to abandon the idea. Instead, he drew three chapters covering events after The Birth of Saiyaman X (chapters 88-90).
However, as the creator concluded the Super Hero Arc, he could not just leave the origin story untold. It is unclear whether he loved the story too much or did not want to leave a story penned by Toriyama untold. Nevertheless, he acquired permission to draw the story into a one-shot chapter and officially finished drawing the Super Hero Arc.
Right after, he asked fans to please stay tuned for what's next. So, with Dragon Ball Super volume 24's afterword, manga creator Toyotaro not only declared the end of the Super Hero Arc but also confirmed that it was not the series' final story arc as more was to come later.
"Please stay tuned for what's next!"
This is great news for Dragon Ball Super fans. Moreover, the manga's latest volume back cover featured Black Frieza, a threat Son Goku and his friends were yet to take care of.
