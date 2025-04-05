Toyotaro's latest comments suggest Super Hero Arc might not be the end of Dragon Ball Super

As all Dragon Ball Super fans know, the manga has been on a hiatus since its creator Akira Toriyama's death last year. Ever since, fans have been patient with Toyotaro, giving him time to plan and release future chapters. However, with every passing month, it has slowly become even tougher for fans to stay hopeful as all they wish to know is when the manga will return to its monthly serialization.

Ad

The Dragon Ball Super manga has gained attention recently. Toyotaro released a new one-shot prequel and the 24th volume in Japan. In his afterword, he confirmed the manga is far from over.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super volume 24's afterword hints at the manga's future

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Soon after the release of the Dragon Ball Super's one-shot chapter titled The Birth of Saiyaman X, the manga released its 24th volume. While the fans were busy praising the manga volume's beautiful cover artwork featuring the six latest transformations in the series, manga creator Toyotaro slipped some crucial information about the manga's future through its afterword.

As shared by Toyotaro, The Birth of Saiyaman X was based on the text written by the late Akira Toriyama. While working on the Super Hero Arc, Toriyama told Toyotaro that it was up to him whether the heroes' origin story needed to be added to the main story.

Ad

Trunks and Goten as seen in the one-shot manga chapter (Image via Shueisha)

While Toyotaro felt it would be too much of a waste to leave it out, he was limited by the number of chapters for the prequel story and had no choice but to abandon the idea. Instead, he drew three chapters covering events after The Birth of Saiyaman X (chapters 88-90).

Ad

However, as the creator concluded the Super Hero Arc, he could not just leave the origin story untold. It is unclear whether he loved the story too much or did not want to leave a story penned by Toriyama untold. Nevertheless, he acquired permission to draw the story into a one-shot chapter and officially finished drawing the Super Hero Arc.

Black Frieza, as seen in the manga's 24th volume (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, he asked fans to please stay tuned for what's next. So, with Dragon Ball Super volume 24's afterword, manga creator Toyotaro not only declared the end of the Super Hero Arc but also confirmed that it was not the series' final story arc as more was to come later.

Ad

"Please stay tuned for what's next!"

This is great news for Dragon Ball Super fans. Moreover, the manga's latest volume back cover featured Black Frieza, a threat Son Goku and his friends were yet to take care of.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More