Your Forma episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 4 is slated to be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. The anime episode will first be aired on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. Right after, it will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft going after Aiden Furman after the suspect ran away from the police. While they tracked down the suspect, something malicious was at play as Harold's brother Marvin was still alive. Later, Aiden abducted Harold, trying to scan his system code.

Your Forma episode 4 release date and time

Aiden Furman as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. However, considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules internationally, the anime episode may be released the next day in some regions.

The fourth episode of the Your Forma anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:45 am Wednesday April 23 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday April 23 British Summer Time 03:45 pm Wednesday April 23 Central European Summer Time 04:45 pm Wednesday April 23 Indian Standard Time 08:15 pm Wednesday April 23 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday April 23 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday April 23 Australia Central Standard Time 12:15 am Thursday April 24

Where to watch Your Forma episode 4?

Your Forma episode 4 will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's brand new "IMAnimation W" programming block. The anime episode will later be aired on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1.

The same episode will be available to stream on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as HULU, Amazon Prime Video, U-Next, d Anime Store, TELASA, Bandai Channel, and others.

As for international anime fans, Your Forma episode 4 will be available to stream on Samsung TV Plus, ADN, Anime Onegai, and other streaming platforms. In certain regions, the anime's full episodes will be released on the "It's Anime powered by REMOW" official YouTube channel.

Your Forma episode 3 Recap

Marvin as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 3, titled Pursuit, Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft go after Aiden Furman after he ran away from the police. Amidst their investigation, Harold correctly located the suspect. However, not only was Aiden tied up, but Marvin was alive. Right after Echika killed Marvin to protect Harold, Aiden tied up Echika and abducted Harold. While Harold wanted to stop Aiden, the Laws of Respect stopped him from attacking him.

Later, when Echika woke up, she freed herself and went after Aiden Furman. She knew he was planning to scan Harold's system code, hence she went to the laboratory. There, she found Aiden pointing his gun at Dr. Lexie Willow Carter.

What to expect from Your Forma episode 4?

Dr. Lexie Willow Carter as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 4 will most likely reveal the real relationship between Dr. Lexie Willow Carter and Aiden Furman. Under normal circumstances, an Amicus's face was based on multiple people, but Lexie's choice to create three RF Models with Aiden's face had to have some reasoning.

Additionally, fans can expect the anime to finally conclude the ongoing investigation, allowing the series to explore other plotlines.

