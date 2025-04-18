  • home icon
Black Clover chapter 379 & 380: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 18, 2025 10:13 GMT
Black Clover chapter 379 &amp; 380: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more
Asta as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover chapter 379 & 380 will be released on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 12 AM JST. As the manga is serialized in Jump GIGA, it releases its chapters once every three to four months. Black Clover manga will be available to read on Shueisha and VIZ Media platforms.

The manga's previous chapter saw Asta and Yuno together fighting Lucius Zogratis. While Lucius could now use the magic once possessed by his three siblings, the Clover Kingdom duo pushed him back. Moments later, Asta slashed Lucius's arms, and Yuno delivered the "final blow."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 379 & 380 release date and time

According to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Black Clover manga, the manga's next two chapters, i.e., Black Clover chapter 379 & 380, will be published on Friday, May 2, 2025.

However, due to the manga's simulrelease schedule, the manga chapters will be released on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in most countries worldwide.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 379 & 380 will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amThursdayMay 1
Eastern Daylight Time11 amThursdayMay 1
British Summer Time4 pmThursdayMay 1
Central European Summer Time5 pmThursdayMay 1
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmThursdayMay 1
Philippine Standard Time11 pmThursdayMay 1
Japanese Standard Time12 amFridayMay 2
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amFridayMay 2
Where to read Black Clover chapter 379 & 380?

Yuno and Asta as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)
Black Clover chapter 379 & 380 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. All platforms from the two services will allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus mobile application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, only the first three and the last three chapters can be read multiple times, while the others can only be read once. To access the other content more than once, one will need to purchase the premium membership. The same premium content isn't available on the service's website.

Black Clover chapter 378 recap

Lucius and Asta as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)
Black Clover chapter 378, titled Friction, focused on Asta and Yuno vs. Lucius Zogratis. While the two Magic Knights attacked Lucius with their swords, Lucius fought them back using the Magic once possessed by the Dark Triad, i.e., Body, Blood, and Bone Magic.

Lucius found it surprising that despite being polar opposites, Asta and Yuno made a good team. That's when he realized that the two Magic Knights were surpassing each other's imagination, allowing them to surpass his prophecy. Right after, Asta slashed Lucius's arms, and Yuno dealt the "final blow" using the Saint Spirit of Boreas. Nevertheless, it seemed like the Paladin was still alive.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 379 & 380?

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)
Black Clover chapter 379 & 380 will likely see Lucius Zoragtis return to fight Asta and Yuno after his apparent death in the previous chapter. However, he may have something new in store for the Magic Knights.

As seen in the previous two chapters, Lucius had drawn mana and magic from his siblings. While showing this, the manga also depicted the sound of a heartbeat. The same is depicted at the end of the previous chapter after Lucius is "defeated." So, there remains a small chance that Lucius is set to rely on the Dark Triad again in the ongoing fight.

