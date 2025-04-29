Black Clover chapter 379 spoilers: Lucius returns with a new form as Asta and Liebe are dealt a fatal blow

The alleged Black Clover chapter 379 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened after Lucius Zogratis got "defeated" in the previous chapter. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga saw Lucius Zogratis return in his new form.

The manga's previous chapter saw Asta and Yuno together fighting Lucius. While Lucius fought Asta and Yuno using his Bone, Blood, and Body Magic, the duo held their own by surpassing one another. The manga chapter ended with Asta cutting Lucius's arms, and Yuno dealing the "final blow."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 379 spoilers: Lucius connects to the Grimoire Towers

According to the alleged Black Clover chapter 379 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Absolute Savior." The chapter opens with the Magic Knights expressing their delight at having defeated all the Lucius Zogratis clones. Just then, Rebecca noticed something odd happening with the Grimoire Towers.

While Asta and Yuno believed they defeated Lucius Zogratis, the Paladin returned with a new form, expressing that he had finally descended as the Great Wizard Emperor. While it took a lot of time for Lucius to produce all the clones, they helped him keep his main body safe and connect to every Grimoire Tower in the Clover Kingdom by using Extreme Ultimate Magic.

Revchi and Kaiser as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Just as Asta seemed confused about the Grimoire Towers, Lucius explained how grimoires were scattered all over the Earth since the birth of mankind. The grimoires were god-given wisdom that increased one's innate magical powers. So, what about the grimoires previously carried by mages now deceased? These lifetimes' worth of magic returns to where they belonged, i.e., the Grimoire Towers. With Lucius now having connected to them, he was essentially wielding all of it.

Black Clover chapter 379 spoilers then switched to former Purple Orcas Captain Kaiser Granvorka and Revchi Salik transversing through the Clover Kingdom when Lucius seemingly captured them. Elsewhere, while Mimosa Vermillion was speaking with Marx Francois, the Golden Dawn member lost contact with him.

Marx Francois as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The alleged Black Clover chapter 379 spoilers then saw Marx, Revchi, and Kaiser standing in front of Lucius Zogratis. Even before Asta and Yuno could react, Lucius killed all three of them. As explained by Lucius, if one were to kill a mage, their powers return to the Grimoire Tower, essentially granting him the Magic once possessed by them.

Soon after, Lucius Zogratis used Revchi's Chain Magic to bind Yuno's magic and Marx's Memory Magic to make sure everyone witnessed Asta and Yuno's deaths. Black Clover chapter 379 spoilers then switched its focus to Ryudo Ryuya as he had Fujio Tenmanyashiki use his Fighters' Battle Song to bolster Asta's durability. Amidst this, Ryudo realized that Lucius was concentrating a lot of magic on the crystal in his chest. Thus, he asked Asta to attack the crystal using his Anti-Magic Zetten.

Licita as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Asta repeatedly attacked him, Lucius felt very confident about his victory and told Asta that he was also planning to revive him and grant him magical powers. Hence, Lucius asked Asta not to fret and die. In that moment, Yuno Grinberryall assisted Asta and defended him on time.

Black Clover chapter 379 spoilers then saw Lucius Zogratis pull out a nasty move. He created a body shield in Licita's avatar. Just as Licita addressed Asta and Liebe, Ryudo wondered if Lucius had met Licita somewhere before. As for Liebe, while he knew the Licita in front of him was a fake, he could not bring himself to cut her. With that, the Devil Union came undone, allowing Lucius Zogratis to deal a massive blow to both siblings.

