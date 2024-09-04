Who are Yuno's parents in Black Clover? Explained

One of the biggest questions fans of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s manga often asked throughout its early stages is “who are Yuno’s parents in Black Clover,” and understandably so. Despite being introduced as an orphan, it’s quickly made very clear that Yuno is actually a very gifted mage on the level of noble family lineages within the series’ world.

Unfortunately, fans go a significant portion of the series without finding out the answer to “who are Yuno’s parents in Black Clover” due to his origins not playing a significant role narratively. However, this changes with the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle and Spade Kingdom Raid arcs, which see Yuno’s origins play a central role in the events of both arcs.

Yuno's royal parentage in Black Clover

In Black Clover, Yuno’s parents are the Grinberryalls, Loyce and Ciel, who were the former monarchs of the Spade Kingdom before being overthrown by the Zogratis siblings. This makes Yuno Grinberryall the rightful prince of the Spade Kingdom likewise, a post he returns to after the Zogratis siblings are dethroned in the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

Unfortunately, only Yuno and his mother Ciel are able to resume their roles as the Spade Kingdom’s royal family, with his father Loyce having been killed by the Zogratis siblings. Ciel is able to escape alive before being kept hidden and safe by citizens still loyal to the Grinberryall family.

This leads to the formation of the Resistance, a group of civilians loyal to Ciel and Yuno who reject the Dark Triad’s rule and help to fight against them in the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. Thankfully, Ciel and Yuno do reunite at the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, providing full and definitive closure to the question of “who are Yuno’s parents in Black Clover.”

How Yuno was separated from and reunited with his parents, explained

As mentioned above, Yuno’s separation from his parents came about as a result of the Dark Triad, otherwise known as the Zogratis siblings, overthrowing the Grinberryall’s as the Spade Kingdom’s royal family. This came during the first year of Yuno’s birth, and saw the siblings launch their assault sometime shortly thereafter. Fans see the tragedy unfold firsthand in chapter 234 of the manga series, thanks to Ralph Niaflem’s Flame Magic: Trace Mirage spell.

The spell highlights the night in Black Clover’s history on which the Spade Kingdom fell to the Zogratis siblings. A group of soldiers loyal to the Grinberryall’s decided to flee with Yuno and save him, one of them being Ralph’s father. His father essentially carried Yuno to the very edge of the Grand Magic Zone acting as a border in between the Spade and Clover Kingdoms. However, Ralph’s father was also too severely injured to reasonably cross the zone.

Thus, he uses his final spell to carry Yuno’s cradle across the zone and leave him on the porch of the church where he and Asta are eventually found in Hage. Likewise, the only identifying thing Yuno has on him is the magic stone he’s wearing, which was given to him as a gift from his father sometime before his death.

Yuno eventually starts the road to reuniting with his mother Ciel when Ralph himself crosses the Grand Magic Zone to find Yuno. He collapses on the steps of the Hage church, resulting in Yuno being called for by Sister Lily Aquaria and Father Orsi Orfai. Yuno is then shown all of these events by Ralph via his Trace Mirage spell. These events then directly lead into the setup of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, which ends with Yuno resuming his princely position and reuniting with his mother Ciel.

