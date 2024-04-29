Black Clover chapter 370 — Black Bulls' interruption sets up Asta and Yuno against main Lucius

With the release of Black Clover chapter 370, the manga series set up Asta and Yuno against Lucius Zogratis' main body. While several Lucius clones blocked the duo's path, the Black Bulls arrived just in time to take them on, allowing the manga to set up the final fight match-ups.

The previous chapter saw Asta and Yuno fight Lucius Zogratis in a handicap match-up. Given the sheer number of strong members in his army, Lucius felt confident about his prospective win. That's when Anti-Magic fueled Magna and Luck took down one of the Lucius with a combination spell.

Black Clover chapter 370 sets up Black Bulls against Lucius Zogratis

Black Clover chapter 370, titled Demolition Charge, picked up from the previous chapter. After Magna Swing and Luck Voltia defeated one of the Lucius Zogratis, Asta seemed confident about the Magic Knights' odds of victory. That's when Lucius Zogratis activated a spell, which essentially saw the entire capital crumble as the ground shook and buildings broke apart.

As the Magic Knights scrambled to rescue the citizens, Asta remembered something Hino Country Shogun Ryudo Ryuya had told him. As per the Shogun, Lucius Zogratis planned on casting a super-ultra-huge spell from way up in the sky to attain his ideals.

Right after, the manga revealed the reactions of several Magic Knights to the magic spell. The Magic Knights included Rill Boismortier, Willaim Vangeance, and Charlotte Roselei. Despite their grave injuries, they refused to fall back and stood tall to protect the Clover Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Asta conveyed to Yuno that Ryudo Ryuya had foreseen their future. According to that, the only two people with the potential to defeat Lucius Zogratis were Asta and Yuno. Hence, they charged into chaos, hoping to reach Lucius' main body. However, their path was blocked by multiple Lucius Zogratis clones.

Just then, the Black Bulls joined the fight in the sky, which set up several fights around the capital. Zora Idealle, Charmy Pappitson, Finral Roulacase, and Secre Swallowtail arrived to fight the two Lucius that were blocking Asta and Yuno's path. Gauche and Marie Adlai arrived to help out Rill. Meanwhile, Vanessa Enoteca and Grey arrived to fight another Lucius that could have interrupted Noelle Silva vs Paladin Acier Silva's fight.

Meanwhile, Gordon Agrippa joined Willaim and Charlotte in fighting another Lucius. At the same time, as seen in chapter 367, Ichika Yami and Nacht Faust arrive to fight Paladin Morgen Faust and another Lucius Zogratis clone. Lastly, Henry Legolant used the Black Bulls' base to fight another Lucius as Magna and Luck cheered them from the sidelines.

These fight match-ups left Lucius Zogratis' main body wide open, allowing Asta and Yuno to reach him.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 370

Black Clover chapter 370 helped establish several fights that fans can hope to witness in the manga's future chapters. While the series of events may lead one to think that the manga will end soon, the number of fights yet to be concluded and the build-up for each of them are bound to stretch the manga to a good length.

Hence, despite the possibility that the manga may have set up its final battles, fans can anticipate the series being under serialization for a long time.

