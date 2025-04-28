One Piece Live Action teases season 2 news at Netflix's Tudum 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series tease season 2 news at the streamer’s upcoming Tudum 2025 event. The promo video for the Tudum event likewise features footage from the platform’s live-action take on mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s manga, as well as the fandom for the show.

While the series’ official X account doesn’t explicitly say what its presence at Tudum 2025 will be, it promises that fans “don’t want to miss this.” Although speculative, many are expecting to see the first trailer for One Piece Live Action season 2 revealed at the upcoming Tudum, an event which has significant history for the series.

One Piece Live Action season 2’s trailer may finally premiere at Netflix’s Tudum event

As mentioned above, Netflix’s yearly Tudum event holds special significance for the streaming platform’s One Piece Live Action series. Heading into the release of its first season, the series revealed significant information there, such as a teaser trailer and sneak peeks at costumes and props. Netflix has also historically gone out of its way to give the series an enhanced and more diverse presence at the Tudum event, especially considering the franchise’s large fandom.

Likewise, with the significance the Tudum event holds, many are expecting to receive major season 2 news at the upcoming installment. While this was already true, the official X account’s latest tweet all but confirms this to be the case in the eyes of fans. At the very least, fans can expect another teaser trailer for the series. However, given how long fans have been waiting for season 2, it seems likely that a full trailer and release date will be revealed.

Should this not be the case, fans can at least expect some sort of look at what to expect from season 2. In previous years, the series has showcased props and costumes as mentioned above, which should be present in this upcoming iteration of the event. One major point of interest for fans is finally getting a look at the live-action series’ rendition of Tony Tony Chopper, who has only been teased up to this point.

The first season of Netflix’s live-action series premiered on Netflix in August 2023. Filming for the second season began in June 2024, and was confirmed to have concluded by the final months of 2024. Recent listings on the official Writer’s Guild of America website have suggested that pre-production for a third season is already underway.

The series adapts mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece series, which began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997. The manga is still ongoing today with regular serialization, but is progressing through its final saga and is expected to end in the next few years.

