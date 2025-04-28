‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess season 2 confirms January 2026 release window and more

Monday, April 28, 2025 saw ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess season 2’s January 2026 release window officially announced via the official website for its manga source material. In addition to this release window news, the upcoming sequel television anime series revealed a new cast member and its first key visual.
The key visual for ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess season 2 notably features this new character Sakura Heartrock. Voicing Heartrock will be Mutsumi Tamura, whose most recognizable role is likely as Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’s titular Kobayashi. The upcoming sequel series has also confirmed its international streaming info.
Voice of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’s Ermes Costello joins ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess season 2
As mentioned above, ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess season 2’s new key visual prominently features new character Sakura Heartrock. She’s seen in full knight armor with a sword in front of her while also standing back-to-back with another character. The two are seen standing under a blood-red sky, with some light source seemingly illuminating Sakura while this other character is in the shadows. This other character also appears to be holding a mask of some kind.
This character appears to be someone who has not yet debuted in the television anime series. Likewise, it’s expected that they’ll make their debut in the upcoming season alongside Sakura Heartrock. Sakura will be voiced by Mutsumi Tamura as mentioned above. In addition to voicing Kobayashi, she’s also known for her performances as Ermes Costello from the Stone Ocean anime series in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, and as Finn Deimne from Danmachi.
Crunchyroll has already been confirmed to stream ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess season 2 once it begins airing sometime in January 2026. The platform will stream the series internationally in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia. As of this article’s writing, no information on alternate language dubs for the anime’s second season has yet to be revealed.
Yoko Kanamori directed the first season at PINE JAM studios, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu in charge of the series scripts. Toshiya Kono and Satoshi Furuhashi designed the characters, while Masaru Yokoyama composed the anime’s music. The band shallm performed the opening theme song of “Massakasa Magic!,” while the ending theme song of “Ashita wa Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku” was performed by LEEVELLES.
The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Robinson Haruhara and illustrator Hirakei’s original manga series of the same name. The manga began serialization on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital platform in April 2019, where it is still ongoing today. The manga has been compiled into 16 volumes as of this article’s writing, with a 17th set to release in Japan on Friday, May 2, 2025.
Related links
- 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess season 2 officially announced
- A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation anime confirms January 2026 release and more with new PV and visual
- The Darwin Incident anime reveals January 2026 release window and more