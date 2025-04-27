10 best anime to watch if you like Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! combines strong ecchi elements with offbeat romance and psychological suspense. Its narrative delves into power, secrecy, and the excitement of concealed desires. The innovative concept of Takamine manipulating time and issuing startling demands keeps audiences on their toes.

It's not only provocative—it's smart, multi-layered, and emotionally resonant. If you enjoy anime that mixes erotic themes with great storytelling and character development, there are a few others you should check out. From high-stakes romantic games to bizarre supernatural rules, each one is a crazy, gripping ride.

Here are the 10 best anime to watch if you enjoy Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Chained Soldier, ⁠Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san, and 8 other best anime to watch if you like Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!

1) Chained Soldier

Chained Soldier as seen in anime (Image via Passione)

Chained Soldier delves into a dangerous universe governed by supernatural portals and gender-reversing power hierarchies. It turns things on their head by placing men in weak positions while women are in charge of society and of fighting. The action in the anime is flashy, but what sets it apart is the bizarre dynamic between the two main characters.

Their relationship is infused with control, submission, and mutual gain—mirroring the dynamic in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!. It intersperses risqué scenes with unexpected emotional moments. For power game and edgy storytelling fans, Chained Soldier is a solid recommendation.

2) ⁠Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san

⁠Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san is usually dismissed for its teasing, but it has more under the cover. At its core, it is about two people learning to communicate through discomfort and awkwardness. The series gradually dismantles walls of emotion with humor and discomfort in equal measure.

The power dynamic is constantly flipping, which keeps things from getting too one-sided. Unlike most romance anime, the characters actually develop with each interaction. It's boisterous, goofy, and occasionally sharp, but it knows what it's doing. Fans of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! will immediately feel at home with its awkward, layered tension.

3) My Dress-Up Darling

My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling may not have time-stopping powers or psychological twists, but it does rely on an abnormal relationship dynamic. The anime plays off vulnerability in terms of cosplay, allowing each character to break free from their comfort zones. Marin is unapologetic and assertive, and Gojo is quiet and soft-spoken.

The contrast makes their relationship seem natural and refreshing. Romantic tension occurs, but it's dealt with both humorously and tenderly. The series also explores deep passion and acceptance. For fans of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, this slice-of-life romance would be an excellent pick.

4) The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious

The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious (Image via SILVER LINK)

The anime accomplishes its magic with a low-key, psychological give-and-take. Unlike the overwhelming majority of romance anime, it works on tension and uncertainty instead of love and goofiness. Lilith, the maid, is always playing cat-and-mouse with her boss's understanding, keeping him and us guessing.

There's a playful pacing to their interactions that reflects the tension in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!. The series relies heavily on mystery and inference, which heightens its humor without being repetitive. Its atmosphere and slow-burn setting make it a strong recommendation for those who enjoy Takamine's twisted dynamics.

5) Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is a romance wrapped in sarcasm and a mind game. It feeds on its cutting dialogue and heated confrontations between two top students who won't confess their love first. It's an anime where manipulation turns into flirtation, and emotional tension gets played like a chess game.

In spite of the outrageous behavior, the characters remain human and personable. The mind games and secret wishes render it an appropriate viewing for fans of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, particularly those who appreciate twisted but intellect-based romance.

6) Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out!

Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out! (Image via ENGI)

Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out! is a rom-com anime that lives off of awkward closeness and aggressive teasing. Its tone is lighter than Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, but both series are embracing the provocative stages and mental tension. The push-pull between Uzaki and Sakurai is full of energy, constructed from over-the-top reactions and sociological unease.

Their bond may be straightforward at first glance, but there are subtle emotional fluctuations and untold emotions adding depth. Fans of a show that plays with power, boundaries, and flirtatious playfulness will have much to appreciate here.

7) Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible (Image via Pine Jam)

Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is a unique romantic comedy that balances charm with emotional substance. The series centers on Kubo's quiet but intense connection with the protagonist, which creates a slow-burn romance playing with invisible social boundaries and character development.

Similar to Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!, it walks the fine line between lighthearted banter and genuine emotional scenes. Kubo's sarcasm and the hero's vulnerability make the dynamic both funny and charming. For viewers who like to tease romance with true emotional resonance, this is a must-see.

8) The Familiar of Zero

The Familiar of Zero (Image via J.C.Staff)

The Familiar of Zero is a great choice for viewers of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! who appreciate fantasy worlds combined with light-hearted romance. This show combines both a magical world and an unwilling hero, similar to Takamine's suspenseful yet humorous manipulation of time. The main protagonist, Louise, grapples with powers but gets herself into absurd in ridiculous situations.

The humor, cringe-worthy moments, and unanticipated emotional bonding between Louise and Saito are the same dynamic of shocking intensity that fans of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! will enjoy. The whimsical adventures make for a compelling watch for viewers who are seeking something entertaining yet troublesome.

9) Nozo x Kimi

Nozo x Kimi (Image via Zexcs)

Nozo x Kimi is a great recommendation for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! fans. Both shows delve into the complexities of romance and attraction with a daring, sometimes cheeky approach. Nozo x Kimi follows a confident heroine who displays affection in unique ways, just like Takamine's authoritative attitude.

The tension and humor between the characters are evident as they deal with their developing attraction in unexpected ways. With its blend of emotional depth and hot moments, Nozo x Kimi offers the same combination of romance and psychological complexity.

10) Teasing Master Takagi-san

Teasing Master Takagi-san (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Teasing Master Takagi-san is a charming anime that's perfect for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! fans. Although the tone is much lighter, both series have clever mind games between two teenage characters who have undeniable chemistry. Takagi always manages to communicate with Nishikata in such a way as to cause him confusion, making heartwarming and laughable moments.

Their teasing has a sweet underlying affection that grows stronger over time. The slice-of-life atmosphere and straightforward yet sharp humor make it extremely easy to become attached to the characters. It's a soothing yet satisfying watch for fans of romance.

Final thoughts

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! appeals to viewers who like a combination of teasing dynamics, emotional depth, and surprise twists. If you're a fan of the edgy power plays of Chained Soldier or the tense but sweet romance of Teasing Master Takagi-san, you'll get similar thrills from these suggested series.

From Nagatoro-san's awkward cuteness of Ijiranaide to the cat-and-mouse games of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, each series presents its own unique interpretations of romance, comedy, and psychological thrills.

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More