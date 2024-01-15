10 teenage anime characters who look older than their age

There are several teenage anime characters, but at first glance, one might not be able to guess they are teens. The anime world is filled with colorful and memorable characters who come in various appearances, clothing, mannerisms, hair colors, and, of course, ages. But then again, things aren't always what meets the eye.

It is sometimes challenging to gauge a character's age based on outward appearance, and some anime characters are known for being way older/younger than they let off to be. This list contains teenage anime characters that look older than they are.

Sanji, Lelouch, and 8 other teenage anime characters who look older than they are

10) Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki kicks off the list of teenage anime characters that look older than they are. Before the time skip, he was 15 years old when he first received his powers and began his journey as a Shinigami. Post time skip, he is 17, which begins another part of the story.

However, throughout the series, he doesn't quite look like a teenager at first glance. He looks to be older than a teenager, someone who is mature, and, at times, he also acts like it.

9) Roronoa Zoro

Roronoa Zoro in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Probably one of the most loved characters in all of anime, Roronoa Zoro had to be included in this list of teenage anime characters that look older than they are. Quite surprisingly, Zoro is not the age he seems. The rugged swordsman feared as the "Pirate Hunter" debuts in the series at 17 years old.

At first, one would not be able to guess that a teenager could have such an impact and be revered in this way. But he lives up to his titles, proving that his Three Sword Style is everything it was known to be.

8) Lelouch Lamperouge

Lelouch Lamperouge in Code Geass (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Lelouch Lamperouge or Lelouch vi Britannia (before his exile) also makes it to this list of older-looking teenage anime characters. He begins in the series at age 17 and is later portrayed as 18. However, his looks tell a different story.

Eleventh Prince of the Holy Britannian Empire, Lelouch possesses a strong intellect and powerful abilities in his Geass. However, what lets him down is his physical prowess - comparable to that of an unfit teen. He does build up a bit physically as the series progresses, but it is not quite enough to be substantial.

7) Takeo Gouda

Takeo Gōda in Ore Monogatari!! (Image via Shaft)

Takeo Gouda is the protagonist of the Ore Monogatari story and a first-year student at Shuei High School. But looking at him, no one would guess that this hulking giant of a man is actually in his teens, i.e., 16 or 17 years old. His physique, as seen in the show, represents someone much older.

Despite his seemingly rough exterior, Takeo is kind and selfless, willing to help others regardless of whether or not he receives credit. He is quite simple-minded, naive, and trusting, which might sometimes make him a poor judge of character. After clearing up a misunderstanding, he begins to go out with his love interest, Rinko Yamato.

6) Sanji Vinsmoke

Sanji Vinsmoke in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most famous characters in anime, One Piece's Sanji Vinsmoke, makes this list of teenage anime characters that look older than they are. Despite appearances and behavior, the cook of the Straw Hats debuted in the series at age 19.

While it is fair that his age checks out, it doesn't seem so on initial looks. Rather, he gives off the air of a man who has experienced a lot and is a little moody. Nonetheless, it took him no time to become a fan favorite. He is one of the top three fighters of the Straw Hats, standing beside Luffy and Zoro.

5) Yuno Gasai

Yuno Gasai in Gasai Future Diary (Image via Studio Asread)

Adding Future Diary's Yuno Gasai to this list of older-looking teenage anime characters might be a little surprising. Given her appearance, she looks more mature than she is, both physically and in her behavior as well. However, Yuno Gasai is just 14 years old. In the series, she is shown as a 16-year-old as well.

Yuno Gasai is the female protagonist of the Future Diary series. Owner of the "Yukiteru Diary/ Diary of future love", she is obsessed with Yukiteru Amano (male protagonist), her love interest.

4) Light Yagami

Light Yagami and Ryuk in Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Anyone who is into anime has heard Light Yagami's name. Before the time skip, he is shown as a 17-year-old who gets his hands on a strange-looking notebook titled "Death Note." After that, the rest is history. Viewers are treated to a good, hardworking boy who falls prey to constant praise and upliftment, thereby developing a God Complex within him.

He takes it into his own hands to punish the wrongdoers of the world and thus starts mysterious deaths and disappearances. How he works, strategizes, and manipulates situations does not make him seem like a teen. This earns him a place on this list of teenage anime characters that look older than they are.

3) Brock

Brock and Misty in Pokemon (Image via OLM)

A name that needs no introduction is Brock from the Pokemon series. When compiling this record of older-looking teenage anime characters, he could not be left out. Cutting to the chase, no one would guess that this multi-talented Pokemon trainer is just 15 years old.

At such an early age, he is already a Pokemon Doctor in training and the former Pewter City Gym Leader. Other than that, he has, on multiple occasions, displayed his skills as a master chef for both humans and Pokemon.

2) Akito Hyuga

Akito Hyuga in Code Geass (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Another name from Code Geass that stands out for his physical appearance is Akito Hyuga. Like Lelouch, he makes the list of teenage anime characters that look older than they are. In the beginning, no one would probably be able to guess his real age, given his exploits.

However, similar to Lelouch, he too is a teenager, aged 17. Not only that, but by this age, he is a former Military Officer and even a former Knightmare Pilot. He serves as the protagonist for Code Geass: Akito the Exiled.

1) Todo Aoi

Todo Aoi in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

To end this flurry of older-looking teenage anime characters, there is none other than Jujutsu Kaisen's Topknot Gorilla, Todo Aoi. From his appearance before the Goodwill Event to the Shibuya Incident, Todo in no way looks like a regular teenager.

Tall, defined, heavily muscled, and extremely eccentric by nature, this hunk of a man is, in fact, just 18 years old. But that is not in line with his physique, ideals, and methods. He is far more mature and powerful for his age, acquiring the rank of Grade 1 Sorcerer by the time he turned 18.

In conclusion

As mentioned, appearances can be deceiving when attempting to discern age. More often than not, seemingly older faces happen to be a lot younger, as seen in this list of teenage anime characters. The reasons could be numerous - a child who's been forced to grow up way too fast, spells, accelerated aging, etc.

Also, these very teenage anime characters sometimes display traits of someone who has been around for a while. Whatever the case, it might take a substantial amount of mental gymnastics to grasp that the above-mentioned faces are teenagers.