While the release of Black Clover chapter 379 & 380 is still a few days away, the manga's spoilers have started leaking out, revealing the Lead Color Page for the two chapters.

From the looks of it, it seems like Yuki Tabata wished to depict the Spring season by drawing a clear blue sky and green pastures. Asta and the Magic Knights can be seen having a pleasant day outside, resting and enjoying the weather.

Amidst this, the manga creator illustrated Mimosa Vermillion sitting next to a sleeping Asta, gazing at him with a smile. As one might expect, this illustration was enough fuel for Mimosa x Asta shippers to celebrate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 379 & 380 color page gives Mimosa x Asta shippers one over Noelle fans

As revealed by the leakers, the lead color page for Black Clover chapter 379 & 380 features Asta, Liebe, Mimosa Vermillion, Secre Swallowtail, Gauche and Marie Adlai, Charmy Pappitson, Fuegeleon Vermillion, Salamander, Rill Boismortier, Yuno Grinberryall, and Bell.

While each character can be seen enjoying the weather in their own way, manga creator Yuki Tabata illustrated Mimosa Vermillion to be gazing at Asta while sitting next to him.

Asta and Mimosa as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As fans would know, Mimosa liked Asta. Hence, when presented with the opportunity to spend time with him, she used it to gaze at him while he was sound asleep beside her. Needless to say, given the "ship war" between Mimosa and Noelle fans, the latest color page gave Mimosa x Asta shippers something to celebrate.

Fans' reaction to the latest Black Clover chapter 379 & 380 color page

Most Mimosa fans were surprised that manga creator Yuki Tabata was still keeping the Mimosa x Asta ship sailing. While many fans believed that the mangaka had chosen Noelle as Asta's endgame partner, the color page left Mimosa fans with something new to celebrate.

Mimosa Vermillion as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, other fans loved how Mimosa was drawn looking at Asta. They even expressed their desire to end up with someone who looked at them the same way.

MIMOSA X ASTA IS STILL ALIVE?! LET'S GOOOOOOOOO, one fan said.

Get yourself someone who looks at you the same way Mimosa looks at Asta, another fan added.

W cover, but Tabata gave Asta x Mimosa shippers more fuel with this, another fan said.

“Asta x Mimosa confirmed.” As if bro didn’t literally fall asleep at the sight of her in this very picture, other fan said.

Other fans liked the color page, but did not like how it gave Mimosa x Asta shippers more fuel to push their agenda.

Nevertheless, some Black Clover fans were still unconvinced about Asta x Mimosa being "confirmed." This is because one of the previous color pages showed Asta in awe of Noelle while swimming with her. Meanwhile, the latest color page shows Asta sleeping even when Mimosa was next to him. Therefore, fans believed Asta wasn't as moved by Mimosa's presence compared to Noelle's.

