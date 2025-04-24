The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 5 is slated to be released on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese television networks. Right after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Krishna reveal that she suspected Zenos of child trafficking. But after Lily revealed that Zenos had saved him, she apologized for her mistake. Later, Krishna continued her search for the slum's mediator. This is when she received a clue about the person behind the recent child trafficking incidents.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 5 release date and time

Zenos as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 5, titled A Place To Belong, will be released on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime episode may be delayed in some regions.

The fifth episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Thursday May 1 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Thursday May 1 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday May 1 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Thursday May 1 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday May 1 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday May 1 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday May 1 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Friday May 2

Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 5?

Carmilla as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 5 will first air on BS11 and Tokyo MX. Following that, the anime episode will be broadcast on AT-X, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and TV Hokkaido.

The same episode will be available to stream on d Anime Store and ABEMA, followed by Bandai Channel, U-Next, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

As for international anime fans, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 4 Recap

Krishna as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 4, titled A Righteous Hero, saw Krishna realize she had made a mistake while trying to apprehend Zenos. She believed he was a child trafficker, but only realized later that he had saved Lily, not kidnapped her.

The anime later saw Krishna use Zenos' home as a base of operations to search for the slum's mediator. Amidst this, Zophia gave her a lead on the child trafficking case. While Krishan did not believe an aristocrat was behind it, she followed the lead.

Zophia's lead was correct, and aristocrat Calendor was indeed a child trafficker. Just as Krishna tried rescuing the children, Calendor shot her. Fortunately, Zenos and Zophia arrived in time and saved Krishna and the children.

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 5?

Lily as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 5, titled A Place To Belong, will most likely see Krishna become an ally to Zenos. As seen in the anime, anyone Zenos helped started sticking close to him. Similarly, after Zenos helped Krishna, she might start visiting him often.

Additionally, the upcoming anime episode could introduce a new story arc. While Krishna's superior asked her to find out the mediator in the slums, she had gotten close to him. So, chances are, the commander will go after the mediator himself.

