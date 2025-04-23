Apocalypse Hotel episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Hotel episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 1:34 AM JST. The anime episode will first air on Nippon TV, followed by broadcasts on other television networks in Japan. Afterward, it will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Yachiyo and the Hotelier robots receive another group of guests at the Gingarou Hotel. While the guests posed as humans, they were Tanukians who sought asylum on Earth after their planet was doomed. Yachiyo allowed them to stay at the hotel, but the Tanukians soon started showing their true nature.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 4 release date and time

Apocalypse Hotel episode 4 will premiere on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 1:34 AM JST.

Additionally, the anime could be released after some delay due to different simulcast schedules worldwide.

The fourth episode of the Apocalypse Hotel anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:34 am Tuesday April 29 Eastern Daylight Time 12:34 pm Tuesday April 29 British Summer Time 05:34 pm Tuesday April 29 Central European Summer Time

06:34 pm Tuesday April 29 Indian Standard Time 10:04 pm Tuesday April 29 Philippine Standard Time 12:34 am Wednesday April 30 Japanese Standard Time 01:34 am Wednesday April 30 Australia Central Standard Time 02:04 am Wednesday April 30

Where to watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 4?

Ponko as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 4 will first start broadcasting on Nippon TV, followed by other television networks in Japan. Viewers can stream the anime on Lemino, ABEMA, and Anime Times. International fans can watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 4 on Crunchyroll.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 3 recap

Yachiyo as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 3, titled A Smile Is the Ultimate Ambiance, picks up nearly 50 years after the Gingarou Hotel received its previous guest. A spaceship crash-landed on Earth, carrying a family of humans who appeared to be returning to their home planet. However, it was soon revealed that the humans were Tanukians who sought asylum on Earth after their original planet was doomed.

While the Tanukians' habits were too outlandish, Yachiyo tried to accommodate them. Soon after, the family showed their true nature as they stunk up their rooms to mark their territory and created holes in the walls, ceilings, and floors to expand the same. Yachiyo reprimanded them, after which the Tanukians cleaned up after themselves, and Ponko joined the hotel staff.

What to expect from Apocalypse Hotel episode 4?

Ponko as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 4 will likely focus on Ponko, as Yachiyo may train her to maintain the hotel and treat the guests. Since Ponko is a Tanukian, she has yet to learn how humans live, which could make it difficult for her to grasp proper etiquette. There is also a possibility that other members of the Tanukian family might request to join the hotel's staff.

Additionally, the upcoming episode could see a new guest arrive at the Gingarou Hotel. As seen in the previous two instances, the guests have been unique, thus, fans can expect the next guests to behave similarly. There is also the chance that the anime updates fans on humanity's survival.

