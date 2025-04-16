Apocalypse Hotel episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Hotel episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 1:34 AM JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other Japanese television networks. After that, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Yachiyo check in the Gingarou Hotel's first guest in over a century. However, the guest wasn't a human being but an alien. While the hotelier robots questioned whether an alien counted as a guest, Yachiyo chose to serve him. Later, an Environment Checker Robot informed her about the possibility of humanity having failed to survive.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 3 release date and time

Apocalypse Hotel episode 3 will premiere on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, it will be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 1:34 AM JST.

In addition, the anime could also face some delays due to different simulcast schedules worldwide.

The third episode of the Apocalypse Hotel anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:34 am Tuesday April 22 Eastern Daylight Time 12:34 pm Tuesday April 22 British Summer Time 05:34 pm Tuesday April 22 Central European Summer Time

06:34 pm Tuesday April 22 Indian Standard Time 10:04 pm Tuesday April 22 Philippine Standard Time 12:34 am Wednesday April 23 Japanese Standard Time 01:34 am Wednesday April 23 Australia Central Standard Time 02:04 am Wednesday April 23

Where to watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 3?

Yachiyo as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 3 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other television networks in Japan. Fans can stream the anime on ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. International anime fans can watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 3 on Crunchyroll.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 2 Recap

Traveler Alien as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 2, Tradition Evolves With Innovation and Experimentation, saw Yachiyo check in a new guest at the hotel. While she did not know the alien's name, she dubbed them "Nojyujarmar." The hotelier robots questioned whether they should serve the alien, but Yachiyo decided to treat them as guests.

The anime episode later saw an Environment Checker Robot reach the Gingarou Hotel. The robot informed Yachiyo that it hadn't received any messages from humans for a few decades, hinting at their extinction. Yachiyo was depressed by this information, but a memory about the owner lifted her spirits. The anime episode ended with the alien checking out of the hotel and giving Yachiyo a mysterious present. While the alien did not have money, Yachiyo helped them attain some from the bank.

What to expect from Apocalypse Hotel episode 3?

The gift left by the Traveler Alien (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 3 will likely see Yachiyo and the other Hotelier robots receive new guests at the Gingarou Hotel. While it may seem like an improbable development, the sheer fact that an alien stayed at the hotel as a guest suggests that the same can happen again.

In addition, the anime episode could also focus on the gift "Nojyujarmar" gave to Yachiyo. While it looked like a sapling, it may have other properties. As suggested by the Environment Checker Robot, the alien may have had an ulterior motive for staying at the hotel, and the gift could have something to do with that.

