Blue Lock chapter 301: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 301 is set to release on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga will release its next chapter after a week's delay due to the magazine's Golden Week break. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's official manga reader service platform, K Manga.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi reveal to Reo Mikage that Ego Jinpachi was correct. He was satisfied after beating Isagi and was only concerned about being with Reo. Nagi apologized to Reo, but he did not think that it was warranted. Just as Nagi bid farewell to Reo, Isagi asked him not to stop playing soccer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 301 release date and time

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 301 will be released on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

While the manga has returned from its hiatus, the magazine is set to go on a one-week break due to Golden Week. Hence, the manga will return after a week.

Ad

Considering the manga's simulrelease schedule, its next chapter will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday May 6 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday May 6

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday May 6 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday May 6 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday May 6 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday May 6 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday May 7 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday May 7

Ad

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 301?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 301 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga. The service was previously exclusive to only a few countries, but is now available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, India, Mexico, and Brazil.

While most Blue Lock manga chapters are free to read on the application, the latest three chapters require fans to purchase points. Additionally, the platform's website has yet to become operational worldwide.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 300 Recap

Reo and Nagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 300, titled Innocent, saw Seishiro Nagi express that he had no regret. As Ego Jinpachi said, after beating Isagi, Nagi was satisfied and was only concerned about being with Reo. As the goal wasn't enough for Blue Lock, he got eliminated. Hence, Nagi apologized to Reo for not finding a new goal, passing the ball to him, and not shooting on his own. Nevertheless, Reo believed that Nagi did nothing wrong.

Ad

As one may remember, Nagi never really liked soccer, but still, he followed Reo's dream. Nagi believed that they could have grown stronger if they had gone their separate ways, but now Reo had to become the world's best by himself. Just as Nagi was leaving, Isagi asked him not to quit playing soccer.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 301?

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 301 will most likely see the foreign Neo Egoist League players leave Blue Lock's facility. With the U-20 World Cup inching closer, all players needed to return to their international teams for training. This development might see Isagi and Kaiser have another exchange.

Ad

Following that, Ego Jinpachi could reveal his plans for the U-20 World Cup. With the tournament inching closer, he may begin Japan's training and formulate strategies for the upcoming matches.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More