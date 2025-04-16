Blue Lock chapter 300: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 300 is set to release on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga has returned from its one-week break and is set to release its upcoming chapter next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's official manga reader service platform, K Manga.
The previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi and Reo Mikage plead Seishiro Nagi's case with Ego Jinpachi. While they believed Nagi was a genius, Ego was certain that Nagi's talent had withered away. While he could have recovered his fire, choosing to team up with Reo killed his talent.
Blue Lock chapter 300 release date and time
According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 300 will be released on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST.
While the manga was on a break last week, the series has returned from its hiatus and is set to release its upcoming chapter next week.
Given the manga's simulpub schedule, its chapters will be released at different times internationally. The schedule is as follows:
Where to read Blue Lock chapter 300?
Blue Lock chapter 300 will be available on Kodansha's manga reader platform, K Manga. While previously the service was exclusive to only a few countries, K Manga is now available in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Mexico, India, and Brazil.
While most Blue Lock chapters are free to read on the application, the latest three require fans to purchase points. In addition, the platform's website has yet to become operational everywhere.
Blue Lock chapter 299 Recap
Blue Lock chapter 299, titled Blue Tears, saw Ego Jinpachi asking the players not ranked in the top 23 spots to leave. That's when Isagi and Reo pleaded Nagi's case, asking Ego to reconsider due to his talent. However, Ego believed that Nagi's talent had already withered away.
Nagi was satisfied after defeating Isagi with a fluke goal. Following that, he lost his fire. While he could have recovered his fire, choosing to team up with Reo killed his talent. Nevertheless, Reo kept watering it, hoping it would blossom again.
What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 300?
Blue Lock chapter 300 will most likely see Seishiro Nagi bid farewell to Reo Mikage. While they dreamt of becoming the world's best together, Nagi could not keep up with his competitors and got disqualified. Hence, Nagi could ask Reo to wait until he becomes talented enough to partner up with him again.
In addition, Nagi could thank Reo for introducing him to football. With that, he could convey to Reo that he was not at fault for his disqualification. He was too scared to fight himself and relied on Reo for support.
