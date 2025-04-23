  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Your Forma episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 23, 2025 18:32 GMT
Your Forma episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Echika Hieda as seen in Your Forma (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 5 is slated to be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. After that, it will be available to stream online locally and internationally.

Ad

The previous episode revealed how Lexie and Aiden shared a romantic relationship. Nevertheless, after learning that Lexie had created the RF Models with the Neural Emulation System, Aiden wished to take her down. While Echika learned the truth behind Lexie and Aiden's actions, she hid parts of it to protect Harold from being shut down.

Your Forma episode 5 release date and time

Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma (Image via Geno Studio)
Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. However, considering the varying time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime episode may be released the next day in certain regions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The fifth episode of the Your Forma anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:45 amWednesdayApril 30
Eastern Daylight Time10:45 amWednesdayApril 30
British Summer Time03:45 pmWednesdayApril 30
Central European Summer Time04:45 pmWednesdayApril 30
Indian Standard Time08:15 pmWednesdayApril 30
Philippine Standard Time10:45 pmWednesdayApril 30
Japanese Standard Time11:45 pmWednesdayApril 30
Australia Central Standard Time12:15 amThursdayMay 1
Ad

Where to watch Your Forma episode 5?

Ad

Your Forma episode 5 will first be aired on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. The anime episode will later air on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1.

The same episode will be available to watch online on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as Bandai Channel, U-Next, HULU, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, TELASA, and others.

As for international anime fans, Your Forma episode 5 will be available to watch on ADN, Samsung TV Plus, Anime Onegai, and other platforms. In certain regions, the anime's full episodes will be released on the "It's Anime powered by REMOW" official YouTube channel.

Ad

Your Forma episode 4 Recap

Echika Hieda as seen in Your Forma (Image via Geno Studio)
Echika Hieda as seen in Your Forma (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 4, titled Regret, revealed that Dr. Lexie Willow Carter and Aiden Furman were, in fact, close to each other in the past. However, after learning that Lexie created the RF Models with the Neural Emulation System, Aiden believed he was supposed to stop her and reveal the truth to the world.

Ad

As part of this plan, Aiden wanted to upload Harold Lucraft's system code online. However, such an action would mean that Harold would get shut down. Just as Aiden tried uploading the data, Lexie shot him. Moments later, she explained to Echika that none of the RF Models were a threat to humans. Hence, Echika arrested Lexie and chose to hide what she learned about the Neural Emulation System to save Harold.

Ad

What to expect from Your Forma episode 5?

Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma (Image via Geno Studio)
Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 5 will likely see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft return to St. Petersburg. However, this development could depend on Daria's condition. As fans must remember, she was a victim of assault and battery. Therefore, Harold might only wish to return to St. Petersburg after she recovered.

Ad

Additionally, the anime could see Echika Hieda spend time with Bigga. While the character appeared in one of the anime's first scenes, she has yet to play a huge part in the story.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications