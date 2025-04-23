Your Forma episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 5 is slated to be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. After that, it will be available to stream online locally and internationally.

The previous episode revealed how Lexie and Aiden shared a romantic relationship. Nevertheless, after learning that Lexie had created the RF Models with the Neural Emulation System, Aiden wished to take her down. While Echika learned the truth behind Lexie and Aiden's actions, she hid parts of it to protect Harold from being shut down.

Your Forma episode 5 release date and time

Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. However, considering the varying time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime episode may be released the next day in certain regions.

The fifth episode of the Your Forma anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:45 am Wednesday April 30 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday April 30 British Summer Time 03:45 pm Wednesday April 30 Central European Summer Time 04:45 pm Wednesday April 30 Indian Standard Time 08:15 pm Wednesday April 30 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday April 30 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday April 30 Australia Central Standard Time 12:15 am Thursday May 1

Where to watch Your Forma episode 5?

Your Forma episode 5 will first be aired on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. The anime episode will later air on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1.

The same episode will be available to watch online on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as Bandai Channel, U-Next, HULU, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, TELASA, and others.

As for international anime fans, Your Forma episode 5 will be available to watch on ADN, Samsung TV Plus, Anime Onegai, and other platforms. In certain regions, the anime's full episodes will be released on the "It's Anime powered by REMOW" official YouTube channel.

Your Forma episode 4 Recap

Echika Hieda as seen in Your Forma (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 4, titled Regret, revealed that Dr. Lexie Willow Carter and Aiden Furman were, in fact, close to each other in the past. However, after learning that Lexie created the RF Models with the Neural Emulation System, Aiden believed he was supposed to stop her and reveal the truth to the world.

As part of this plan, Aiden wanted to upload Harold Lucraft's system code online. However, such an action would mean that Harold would get shut down. Just as Aiden tried uploading the data, Lexie shot him. Moments later, she explained to Echika that none of the RF Models were a threat to humans. Hence, Echika arrested Lexie and chose to hide what she learned about the Neural Emulation System to save Harold.

What to expect from Your Forma episode 5?

Harold Lucraft as seen in Your Forma (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 5 will likely see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft return to St. Petersburg. However, this development could depend on Daria's condition. As fans must remember, she was a victim of assault and battery. Therefore, Harold might only wish to return to St. Petersburg after she recovered.

Additionally, the anime could see Echika Hieda spend time with Bigga. While the character appeared in one of the anime's first scenes, she has yet to play a huge part in the story.

