Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 will be released on Sunday, May 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot on 28 stations nationwide. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Hibiki Sakurama and others try and figure out why Angel Usukubo lost control of her memories. Amidst this, Kanon Hisui found out that Green Battalion member Wakaba was being controlled by Magatia. Later, the anime saw Mine Gotou confront Fighter D.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 release date and time

Magatia as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 will premiere on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to different time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime episode may be released the next day in some regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled "Make Our Dreams Come True, Ranger Force."

The fourth episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Sunday May 4 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Sunday May 4 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday May 4 Central European Summer Time

04:30 pm Sunday May 4 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday May 4 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday May 4 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Sunday May 4 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Monday May 5

Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4?

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 will first be aired on CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot on 28 stations nationwide. The anime will later air on BS11 and AT-X.

Besides television broadcasting, the anime will be available to stream on HULU, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Lemino, and others in Japan.

As for anime fans worldwide, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4 will be available to stream on Disney+. The anime will also be available to watch online on HULU in the United States.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3 Recap

Mine Gotou as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 3, titled Lost Memories, saw Hibiki, Kanon, and Chidori try and understand why Angel Usukubo lost her memories. Amidst this, the school Principal presented himself, revealing himself to be Wakaba, a Green Battalion member. It was later revealed that Wakaba was under Magatia's control.

Elsewhere, Hibiki and Chidori learned crucial information about the school's violations. That's when Hibiki was summoned to the teacher's lounge. Mine Gotou confronted Hibiki, learning about his true identity as Fighter D. Moments later, Boss Monster Magatia showed himself and ejected Fighter D from the illusion.

What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4?

Red Keeper as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 4, titled "Make Our Dreams Come True, Ranger Force," will most likely see Fighter D find a method using which he could re-enter the illusion Magatia placed on the school.

Elsewhere, as revealed by the anime, a kaiju had infiltrated a zoo. While the Rangers tried contacting the Red Keeper, he was too busy keeping up appearances. Therefore, the anime could see some other Rangers reach the zoo to rescue innocent citizens.

