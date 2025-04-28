Embers chapter 14: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 14 will be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. While the manga follows a weekly release schedule, it's set to be on a break due to Golden Week. The Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.
The previous chapter saw the Kosei Affiliate team dominate the match against Ryokunan. Meanwhile, Inanaki and Hikage were scouting the Kurobayashi match. Given that Yuzen Nerima was not motivated to play, Coach Oshimi gave him a special task to keep him interested. Unfortunately, Nerima completed the mission almost instantly.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.
Embers chapter 14 release date and time
According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 14 will be released on Sunday, May 11, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST.
The 14th chapter of the Embers manga will be published at the following times globally:
Where to read Embers chapter 14?
Embers chapter 14 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. All platforms from the two services allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free. Meanwhile, the remaining chapters are hidden behind a paywall.
The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all manga chapters for free. However, only the first three and last three chapters can be read multiple times, while the remaining can only be read once unless a premium membership is purchased. The same premium content isn't available on the platform's website.
Embers chapter 13 Recap
Embers chapter 13, titled Yuzen Nerima, saw the Kosei Affiliate team dominate against the Ryokunan team with a 2-0 lead at halftime. While they still had the second half to play, Haitani was more concerned about their next match against Kurobayashi.
Elsewhere, Inanaki and Hikage were scouting the Kurobayashi match. Oshimi wanted to motivate Nerima to play. Hence, he challenged him to score with his right foot, head, and left foot within the match's first 15 minutes. Unfortunately, Nerima finished the task in 12 minutes and was subbed off. This is when the manga set up a match-up between Nerima and Haitani.
What to expect from Embers chapter 14?
Embers chapter 14 will most likely see the Kosei Affiliate team prepare for their match-up against Kurobayashi. Considering that Oshimi-sensei's team is known as one of the best in the world, there is a good chance that the manga may not directly jump into the match but also show all the build-up for the match.
However, there is also the possibility that the manga's next chapter could directly start with the Kosei Affiliate vs. Kurobayashi match. While Noboru Haitani was looking forward to facing off against Yuzen Nerima, the star player was set to start the match as a substitute.
