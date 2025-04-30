Your Forma episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 6 is slated to be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. Soon after, the episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.
The previous episode saw Echika Hieda lose her data processing abilities and get transferred to another department. Elsewhere, Harold Lucraft was assigned a new Cyber-inspector partner, Raissa Robin. Bigga wished to help Echika but was uncertain about how.
Your Forma episode 6 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode may be released the next day in certain regions.
The sixth episode of the Your Forma anime will premiere at the following times internationally:
Where to watch Your Forma episode 6?
Your Forma episode 6 will first premiere on TV Asahi's brand new "IMAnimation W" programming block. Following that, it will be aired on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1.
The same anime episode will be available to stream in Japan on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as U-Next, HULU, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, TELASA, Bandai Channel, and others.
As for international anime fans, Your Forma episode 6 will be available to stream on ADN, Anime Onegai, Samsung TV Plus, and other streaming platforms. In some regions, the anime's full episodes will be released on the official YouTube channel of "It's Anime powered by REMOW."
Your Forma episode 5 Recap
Your Forma episode 5, titled Persona, saw Echika Hieda struggling with the information she learned about Harold from Dr. Lexie Willow Carter. While she got some assistance from Bigga, Echika lost her data processing power, causing her to be transferred to another division.
In the meantime, Harold Lucraft was assigned a new Cyber-inspector, Raissa Robin. While Raissa was good, her powers were still increasing. The anime later saw Harold confront Echika for not answering his calls. However, Echika got away from him, hoping to avoid the difficult exchange.
What to expect from Your Forma episode 6?
Your Forma episode 6 will most likely see Bigga try and find out a way to manipulate Echika Hieda's data processing powers. As revealed by her, she had heard that bio-hacking could help one increase their data processing powers. Unfortunately, with Bigga only being an amateur bio-hacker, she did not know if she could do it.
In addition, the upcoming episode could see Echika Hieda and her new partners from the support team go after E and their accomplices. As for Harold Lucraft and Raissa Robin, fans can expect to see them travel to Lyon, France.
