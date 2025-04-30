Apocalypse Hotel episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Hotel episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. The anime episode will first broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Yachiyo and Ponko go outside searching for ingredients for new dishes at the hotel. Soon after they caught some fish, they were confronted by an extraterrestrial monster called Nudel Merissa Scolopendra. Given how dangerous it was for Earth, Yachiyo and Ponko decided to take down the monster.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 5 release date and time

Yachiyo carrying Ponko in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 5 will premiere on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 1:34 am JST.

Given the simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode could also be delayed in certain regions.

The fifth episode of the Apocalypse Hotel anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:34 am Tuesday May 6 Eastern Daylight Time 12:34 pm Tuesday May 6 British Summer Time 05:34 pm Tuesday May 6 Central European Summer Time

06:34 pm Tuesday May 6 Indian Standard Time 10:04 pm Tuesday May 6 Philippine Standard Time 12:34 am Wednesday May 7 Japanese Standard Time 01:34 am Wednesday May 7 Australia Central Standard Time 02:04 am Wednesday May 7

Where to watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 5?

Nudel Merissa Scolopendra as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 5 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other local television networks in Japan. The anime will also be available to stream on Lemino, ABEMA, and Anime Times for viewers. As for international anime fans, Apocalypse Hotel episode 5 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 4 recap

Ponko as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 4, titled Food and Etiquette Are Mainstays of Culture, saw the Tanukians complain how the Gingarou Hotel had been repeating the same food since their first day. Thus, Yachiyo decided to plan out new food items for the hotel guests. While her efforts didn't bring good results, she decided to go fishing with Ponko to gather ingredients.

While Yachiyo and Ponko succeeded in their endeavour, they were soon confronted by an extraterrestrial monster called Nudel Merissa Scolopendra. They had the option to run away, but decided to kill the monster to safeguard Earth. Yachiyo and Ponko succeeded in their mission and used the monster's meat to create new dishes for the hotel.

What to expect from Apocalypse Hotel episode 5?

Ponko as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 5 will likely see Yachiyo, Ponko, and the other Hotelier Robots receive a new guest at Gingarou Hotel. While Ponko has started working as a staff member, she has yet to attend to a guest. Therefore, the episode might likely focus on Ponko as she tries to learn how to treat guests the Gingarou way.

Otherwise, there is also the possibility that Yachiyo and others may be faced with a new extraterrestrial monster. While it never seemed like the Apocalypse Hotel anime would feature battles, the latest episode proved otherwise.

