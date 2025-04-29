Spy x Family chapter 116: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

  • home icon
By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 29, 2025 08:42 GMT
Yor Forger as seen in Spy x Family (Image via WIT Studio and CloverWorks)

Spy x Family chapter 116 will be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the series' biweekly schedule, fans can expect its next chapter to be published in two weeks. The Spy x Family manga can be read on the MANGA Plus and VIZ Media platforms.

The previous chapter saw Director Wilker visit the Shopkeeper with three job requests. While the Shopkeeper rejected the first two requests, he accepted the third one, which was to protect the Miteran Elk. The manga later saw the Shopkeeper assign the mission to Yor, Matthew, and Hemlock.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 116 release date and time

The Shopkeeper as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 116 will be released on Sunday, May 11, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the chapter will be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Spy x Family chapter 116 will be published globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSundayMay 11
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSundayMay 11
British Summer Time4 pmSundayMay 11
Central European Summer Time
5 pmSundayMay 11
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSundayMay 11
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSundayMay 11
Japanese Standard Time12 amMondayMay 12
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayMay 12
Where to read Spy x Family chapter 116?

Director Wilker as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 116 will be available to read on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms. All platforms from the two services allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free. The remaining chapters are locked behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all manga chapters for free. However, only the first three and the latest three can be read multiple times, while the rest can only be read once. The MANGA Plus website does not offer any premium content.

Spy x Family chapter 115 recap

Hemlock as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 115 saw SSS Director Wilker visit the Shopkeeper with three job requests. While the Shopkeeper rejected the first two requests, he was interested in the third request, which was to protect the Miteran Elk from poachers.

The anime later introduced fans to two new Garden members, Hemlock and Gympie. The two new members, alongside Yor Forger and Matthew McMahon, visited the shopkeeper for a meeting. During this, the Shopkeeper assigned Yor and Matthew to the poacher mission. Hemlock also volunteered to partake in the mission.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 116 (speculative)?

Hemlock and Yor as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 116 will most likely see Yor Forger make up an excuse for her absence during the mission in the forest. While Loid Forger might accept Yor's reasoning at face value, Anya might read her mother's mind to learn she had taken on another assassin mission.

Otherwise, the manga could directly switch its focus to the mission as the Thorn Princess, Hemlock, and Matthew McMahon dispatch for the mission. With that, fans can expect to learn how the poachers operate in the mission vicinity.

