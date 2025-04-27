Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 5 is set to release on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST, according to the series’ official website. With the previous episode ending on Gaf and his allies entering the sacred tree, fans are expecting the upcoming installment to see this focus turn into a fight against their enemies.
While pre-release leaks are unlikely to come given that the series hasn't had any leaks thus far, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 5 at least has officially confirmed its release information.
Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 5 release date and time
Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 5 will air on Japanese television networks at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, May 2, 2025. Most international audiences can expect the episode to be released sometime on May 2 locally as well. A select few overseas regions will instead see the installation air very early the next day. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.
Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 5 will air on Japanese television at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 5
The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. It has also been confirmed that English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs will be produced for the series.
Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4 recap
Bye Bye, Earth, season 2 episode 4 began with Gaf becoming the new King of Schwert Land. He and he alone then received a divine vision to destroy the key to journeys. Focus shifted to Belle, who was visited by Adonis. He urged her to repair Runding with sacred ashes before saying he was waiting for her. Sherry then asked Adonis why he fought Belle, but he dodged the question before asking her to share her doubts about Schwert Land with him so he could handle it.
She opened up to him, and he was receptive, but his smile teased ulterior motives. Gwyn, meanwhile, dreamed he was stuck in a desert-like world, where King Rawhide’s spirit crowned him as Schwert Land’s new king. He then awoke and spoke with Bennett about their plan, when Gwyn’s arm regenerated with King Rawhide’s spirit in it. Meanwhile, Gaf asked the spirits stuck in the tree for advice on how to handle Adonis, when Sian arrived to speak about god with him.
Gaf essentially said hearing god and being king validated his existence. Sian responded that someone else will free him of his teachings before leaving. As he left, Kitty the All confronted him, where he revealed that Sain once taught him as he fought Sian. Dram and Adonis then spoke about Kitty and their inevitable final confrontation with Belle. The episode ended with Belle trying to heal Runding as Gaf, Adonis, and Sherry entered the sacred tree with Sian’s corpse.
What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 5 (speculative)
Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 5 should open up with a continued focus on Gaf, Adonis, and Sherry as Adonis reveals his true motives to them. This will likely involve Sherry in some significant way, given her role as princess and ability to communicate directly with Schwert Land’s god.
However, the two will likely be interrupted by Gwyn and Bennett, who intend to escape whether or not Belle wants to come with them. Likewise, it’s also presumed they plan on continuing their fight against Gaf and co, regardless. The episode will likely end with Belle escaping Schwert Land after Runding is fully healed.
