Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1: Belle deals with loss and sacrifice as Gwyn calls for change

Following Belle and Adonis’ split at the end of the first season, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 was expected to split its time relatively equally between both. Officially released on Friday, April 4, 2025, the installment instead focused primarily on Belle as she dealt with the consequences of the previous season’s events.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 likewise continues the story from the first season’s finale, which saw Adonis align himself against Schwert Land and Belle directly. Belle, meanwhile, seeks to resume her journey towards finding others like her and curing her homesickness, also determined to confront Adonis along the way.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 sees Belle grapple with loss and her friends’ sacrifices for her sake

Brief episode recap

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 began with a brief recap of the major plot points and revelations from the first season. Sian Lablac and Kitty the All then confronted each other, where they seemed to discuss Belle’s further destiny of returning to “her cage” after “her homesickness shatters this world.” Kitty seems to imply this would be the murder of hope itself before saying Sian should’ve died when Belle cut her down in her test.

The two then parted ways as focus shifted to Belle waking up in her bed, Runding by her side. She’s then visited by Bennet as Adonis’ question to her about cutting him plays in her mind. Seemingly confused, she prepares to swing her sword at the door, as Bennet’s female half Benedectine takes over their body. Her voice calling out to Belle stops her in time, and seemingly pulls Belle out of the foggy mental state she was in.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 saw Benedectine clean up Belle’s bedroom and make her food while telling her she did nothing wrong. Belle counters, but Benedectine in turn says everything she did to him, he also did to her. Belle then explained that she’s been dying to see Benedectine so she could feel like a decent woman; in other words, Benedictine sees past their differences and recognizes her simply as a fellow woman.

Benedectine's harsh words mask the kindness which helps Belle be her old self again in Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 (Image via Liden Films)

Benedictine counters that Belle is unfettered from concepts of beauty as a result of having no tribe of her own, and can bloom as she pleases without care for others’ thoughts like a flower. Belle then reveals she asked Adonis to leave with her on a journey to escape her loneliness, saying she would have killed him if he went with her. Benedectine counters that she knows the real reason she invited him, which was because she was lonely and tired of being so.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 saw Belle begin crying and breaking down, letting out all the rage and fear her sense of loneliness and homesickness stirred within her. She then lamented that the Door of Journeys still won’t open, saying she’ll only be left even lonelier when it does. Benedectine comforted her, urging her to speak as she hesitated. Belle eventually said it wasn’t her fault, with Benedectine encouraging this before reminding her of her journey’s goal.

This began inspiring Belle, as she reaffirmed her goals to find out what her true purpose in life is and do something about her homesickness. The two then began dancing, with Benedectine’s words clearly having an impact on Belle, as she reaffirmed her goals to become a Nomad and go on a journey. Later that night, as Belle was resting, Benedictine said she didn’t have much time left before performing a mermaid cleansing spell on Belle.

Expand Tweet

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 saw what seemed to be a sort of pollution in Belle’s body removed as a result of Benedictine’s actions. The two then embraced in the spell’s world before parting ways, with Benedectine never to be seen again. Belle met up with Bennett the next day, explaining to him that his other half sacrificed herself for him. He said this was fine, before revealing he paid the price of his eyesight for Benedectine’s actions in healing Belle.

Rather than grow upset, she decided to remain emotionally steadfast and offer gratitude to Bennett instead. Gwyn then appeared, joining the two while revealing they were all on their way to the funeral of Gin Buck. They eventually arrived at a picturesque lake with a boat on a harbor, where the Underdog Mist greeted them. They all boarded, with Mist first speaking to Belle and asking how her injuries were from the last fight they had.

Gwyn's words in Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 seemingly tease the series' next major focus (Image via Liden Films)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 saw Mist make it clear that she had great respect and admiration for Belle despite their opposition as Topdogs and Underdogs. Belle intriguingly says she’s not on either side of good or evil, adding that she doesn’t know who she’s meant to cut down and who she isn’t until she tries. The conversation then went in the direction of Mist and Gwyn’s closeness, prompting her to ask about Adonis in turn.

Belle briefly explained what happened between them as they docked on the other side of the lake. They then arrived at the Katakombe, heading to a building similar to the Skyway Cemetery. They then arrived at Gin Buck’s grave, where the funeral was held by a member of the Collins family. The episode ended with Gin Buck’s funeral playing out, with Gwyn interrupting to announce his intent to create “a Paradise Shift in Schwert Land.”

In summation

Expand Tweet

Rather than focus equally between Belle and Adonis, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 sticks with its protagonist alone to highlight her mental and physical recovery. Likewise, fans see Belle finally regain her mental fortitude, with her true goals and desire coming back into focus thanks to Benedectine’s sacrifice. Likewise, the episode ending with Gwyn seemingly calling for battle against Schwert Land teases the series jumping into the action in the second episode.

