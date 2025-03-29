Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 is set to release on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 11:30PM JST according to the series’ official website. Set to continue Belle Lablac’s journey as she looks for other humans like her, fans are also excited to see her eventual reunion and conflict with Adonis.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 release date and time

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 will likely see Belle begin her journey as a Nomad in her pursuit of Adonis (Image via Liden Films)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 will air on Japanese television networks at 11:30PM JST on Friday, April 4, 2025. Most international time zones and regions will see this translate to a release sometime on April 3 locally as well. Some may instead see the episode air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, April 4, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, April 4, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, April 4, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, April 4, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, April 4, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, April 4, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, April 4, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, April 5, 2025

Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 will likely split focus between Adonis and Belle both (Image via Liden Films)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. The anime's international release information was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s reveal of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also announced the production of English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs for the series.

Bye Bye, Earth season 1 recap

Bye Bye, Earth season 1 introduced fans to protagonist Belle Lablac, the only human in a world of anthropomorphized animals in typical fantasy beastfolk style. After taking her final lesson from her master Sian Lablac, Belle begins to forget about him due to this being her curse as a Solist. A Solist is someone who wields a sword, which they grow by gaining experience in battle. This, in turn, deepens their connection with their sword and its strength.

After arriving in the capital, Belle gets significant help from fellow student of Sian, Gaf Shandy, and eventually meets Adonis Question. Belle also meets several other friends along the way, such as the enigmatic Kitty the All and Sherry, the Schwert Kingdom princess. However, as she fights and learns more about the world around her, she begins to question what it truly means to be a Solist, with these issues peaking after her fight against ex-Solist Tiziano.

Adonis is then revealed to be someone who repairs the broken swords of Solists, and was responsible for Tiziano’s descent likewise. He heals the sword of another who also goes mad and attacks Belle. On the day of Belle’s final test before she can become a nomad, Adonis confronts the kingdom’s god, learning the dark truth of his role in all this. The season ends with the reveal that Adonis and Belle have true identities and intertwined destinies with major roles.

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 (speculative)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 should begin with an update on Belle Lablac, since the first season ended with her waking up from her sleep after being injured in battle. She’ll likely quickly learn about everything Adonis learned from the king of Schwert Land, and decide to retake her Nomad test so she can pursue the now missing Adonis.

Focus should then shift to Adonis, who has become powerful since training in the powers of evil and darkness. He’ll also likely be seen learning more about him and Belle’s destiny together, setting up the narrative of the second season in turn. The episode will likely end with Belle departing Schwert Land, the king commenting on what’s to come as she leaves.

