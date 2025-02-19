8 anime characters who successfully changed/defied fate

Anime characters tend to be caught by fate, be it a prophecy, an assigned destiny, or an inevitable set of events. Some submit to their destiny, but others struggle against it, reauthoring their tales through determination, wit, or surprising turns.

These anime characters refuse to be trapped by what was intended to be, demonstrating that fate is not always inevitable. By altering the history of what was supposed to happen, escaping tragic endings, or turning over the will of the gods, their actions redefine what it means to defy destiny itself. From Naruto to Asta, here are the eight anime characters who managed to change or defy fate.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Naruto and 7 other anime characters who successfully changed/defied fate

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki was born an outcast, shunned by his village and weighed down by the Nine-Tails, a fate that appeared to condemn him to loneliness. Rather than giving in, he challenged expectations, showing that fate could be rewritten through determination and an indomitable will.

He grew from being an unwanted child to becoming the Hokage, respected by those who once shunned him. By altering his destiny, he also ends the cycle of hatred among the shinobis, thus defying his fate and taking his place as one of the anime characters who defy fate.

2) Toji Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Toji Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

Toji Fushiguro was born into the Zen'in Clan, where sorcerers did not consider him worthy because he had no cursed energy. Rather than embracing his fate, he made his Heavenly Restriction into something positive and evolved into an almost unbeatable assassin that even the strongest sorcerers dared not challenge.

He cut all connections with the Zen'in Clan, demonstrating that ability and power were not exclusive to those gifted with cursed techniques. Even in death, his actions determined the future of Jujutsu society, making him one of the anime characters who successfully changed his destiny. His power cemented his act against fate by establishing his legacy.

3) Himmel (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End)

Himmel (Image via Madhouse)

Himmel was never the destined hero who would bring down the Demon King, but he did not allow fate to determine his value. He forged his own destiny with a strong will, unfaltering benevolence, and tireless training, claiming the name of a hero without divine foresight or destined ability.

He led, had faith in a better world, and inspired his peers, and as a result, he succeeded in what was perceived as impossible. Even in death, his legacy molded the future.

4) Okabe Rintarou (Steins;Gate)

Okabe Rintarou (Image via White Fox)

Okabe Rintarou was stuck in an impossible time loop, where each attempt to rescue Kurisu or Mayuri resulted in disaster. Even with the threat of infinite failure and the oppressive burden of fate, he was one of those anime characters who refused to believe destiny's judgment.

Through determination, intellect, and sacrifice, he found a method to escape the cycle, contradicting the fixed results of every timeline. His fight against destiny was not merely to alter things but to show that humans have the power to alter reality.

5) Subaru Natsuki (Re:Zero)

Subaru (Image via White Fox)

Subaru Natsuki was caught in a loop of death with no end in sight, replaying his defeat without any certainty of victory. He endured horrible pain but could not give in to despair. Despite much suffering, he refused to yield to desperation, employing each retry to incrementally change the course of destiny.

Through conviction, tactical skill, and character development, he battled against prohibitive odds and emerged victorious, saving those closest to him and turning fatal scenarios into successes. Rather than becoming a victim of destiny, Subaru Natsuki chooses to be one of those anime characters who seized control of it, showing that determination could redefine fate.

6) ⁠Guts (Berserk)

Guts (Image via GEMBA)

Guts was born of tragedy, destined to die as a mere casualty in an uncaring world. Condemned to be sacrificed by the God Hand, his fate was sealed, but he refused to be controlled by fate.

By sheer force of will and constant fighting, he overcame the Eclipse, defied supernatural powers, and kept fighting against insurmountable odds. He set his path, showing that even those fate had condemned could forge their path with strength and determination.

7) Mitsuha & Taki (Your Name)

Mitsuha & Taki (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Mitsuha and Taki were tied to an unfortunate destiny, separated by time and meant never to cross paths. After Taki learned of Mitsuha's impending death in a comet crash, Taki could not accept it and used their supernatural link to redefine history.

They altered what seemed inevitable through hard work and an unbreakable connection, saving Mitsuha and her town from destruction. Even after they lost their memories, their souls searched for one another, showing that fate could be altered by sheer will.

8) Asta (Black Clover)

Asta (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asta was born without magical power in a world where magical ability governed everything, so he was seemingly destined for inconsequence. Yet, rather than embracing this destiny, he worked tirelessly and acquired extraordinary power with Anti-Magic, enabling him to hold his own and even excel against top mages.

Through determination alone, he defied fate and succeeded where none anticipated him ever to achieve anything more. His path toward becoming the Wizard King affirms his refusal to be held in control by fate.

Final thoughts

Some anime characters demonstrate that fate is never absolute. From Naruto overcoming his traumatic childhood to Okabe defying the boundaries of time, they rewrote their fates through sheer determination. Guts battled against otherworldly powers while Asta broke free from his limitations in a world where magic reigns supreme.

Even Mitsuha and Taki rewrote history to avert tragedy. Their tales remind audiences that fate is not predetermined—it can be rewritten with determination, bravery, and defiance. They are the anime characters who were able to alter or defy fate.

