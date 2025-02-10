10 weakest Kekkei Genkai in Naruto, ranked

Naruto introduced many strong Kekkei Genkai, though not all are game-changers. Some of the bloodline abilities shaped the strongest clans while others barely did anything in battles. Some of the Kekkei Genkai may only provide minimal advantages, but others are simply too situational to be practical.

Compared to the Sharingan or Wood Release, these lesser Kekkei Genkai lack versatility, power, or usefulness in combat. Whether because of their limited applications or underwhelming results, none of them lived up to their potential.

From the nearly useless Ice Crystal to the underwhelming Swift Release, these ten are the weakest Kekkei Genkai in Naruto, ranked from the least ineffective to the most disappointing.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Swift Release, Ice Release, and 8 weakest Kekkei Genkai in Naruto ranked

10) Akimichi Clan’s Calorie Control

Choji using Calorie Control (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Akimichi Clan’s Calorie Control converts body fat into chakra, boosting strength and size. While useful, it lacks versatility and is physically taxing. Unlike elemental Kekkei Genkai, it doesn’t provide long-range abilities or advanced techniques.

Its effectiveness depends on food pills, making it unreliable in prolonged battles. Known users like Choji and Choza Akimichi struggle with its drawbacks, as overuse can lead to severe exhaustion. Compared to more powerful Kekkei Genkai, Calorie Control is one of the weakest among all in Naruto.

9) Crystal Release

Guren trapped Hinata using Crystal Release (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Crystal Release allows the user to crystallize almost anything, including air, water, and opponents, yet it has significant weaknesses. It is nonsensical against Lightning Release. It can easily be countered because it can never be flexible like other elemental Kekkei Genkai.

It relies more on forming fixed structures than fluid combat techniques. Guren, its only known user, displayed powerful techniques, but without widespread use or versatility, Crystal Release falls short compared to stronger Kekkei Genkai in Naruto.

8) Sakon and Ukon's Kekkei Genkai

Sakon and Ukon (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakon and Ukon's Molecular Merging allows them to merge their bodies with that of the other at a cellular level, thus attacking the other from within. Though unique, it has severe drawbacks. This process is slow, thus it fails for quick opponents. Stronger foes can resist or counter it before significant harm is done.

Additionally, merging leaves the user vulnerable, as any damage taken is shared. Kankuro was able to easily defeat Ukon by imprisoning him inside a puppet and poisoning him. Among all Kekkei Genkai, Molecular Merging is one of the weakest in Naruto as it is vulnerable and risky.

7) Swift Release

A still from anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Swift Release accelerates a user to the point where they seem untouchable, but it lacks diversity and strength. Unlike the Body Flicker Technique, which any shinobi can use, Swift Release is a bloodline limit that has no outstanding benefits aside from high-speed movement.

It offers nothing to help in offense or defense, which is pretty worthless when facing opponents strong with strategy over brute force. This makes Swift Release as one of the weakest Kekkei Genkai in Naruto.

6) Magnet Release

Third Kazekage as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Magnet Release is the manipulation of metallic materials, such as iron sand or gold dust, but it is less versatile than the other elemental Kekkei Genkai. Unlike Lava or Ice Release, Magnet Release's strength is highly dependent on the material available in the environment.

Users like the Third Kazekage and Rasa made it deadly, but it still cannot keep up with quicker or more flexible jutsu. Without proper setup, its use is limited, making it one of the weakest Kekkei Genkai in Naruto.

5) Ice Release

Haku as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ice Release combines Water and Wind Chakra but lacks the versatility and destructive power of stronger Kekkei Genkai. Haku, its most notable user, relied on speed rather than raw strength, and his Demonic Ice Mirrors were ineffective against higher-tier opponents.

Unlike advanced elemental Kekkei Genkai like Wood Release, Ice Release struggles against fire-based techniques and doesn't offer overwhelming offensive capabilities. Even in the Fourth Great Ninja War, its impact was minimal. Being one of the weakest Kekkei Genkai in Naruto, Ice Release has a weak offensive potential and limitations in combat.

4) Byakugan

Neji's Byakugan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Byakugan offers 360-degree vision and allows the user to see chakra networks, but it does not have offensive powers compared to other Dojutsu. It does not give direct power boosts, copying abilities, or overwhelming techniques like the Sharingan or Rinnegan. Its users, such as Neji and Hinata Hyuga, rely on Gentle Fist, which is only effective in close combat.

Its limits are more pronounced against stronger enemies, especially when the environment is turned against it or while defending against long-range attacks or overpowering jutsu. This places Byakugan among the weakest Kekkei Genkai in Naruto.

3) Explosion Release

Gari as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Explosion Release creates explosive attacks by users like Deidara and Gari, but its weaknesses make it one of the weakest Kekkei Genkai in Naruto. Unlike elemental powers that have very versatile applications, Explosion Release is purely an attack, giving no defense or versatility.

It is also contact- or proximity-dependent, making it predictable against quicker or long-range opponents. Additionally, it consumes significant chakra, limiting its sustained use in prolonged battles. These drawbacks make Explosion Release one of the weakest Kekkei Genkai in Naruto.

2) Ketsuryugan

Chino as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ketsuryugan is a dojutsu used by Chino and En Oyashiro. It gives genjutsu abilities and allows the user to control iron-rich liquids, including blood. Although its genjutsu can control opponents, it is not as versatile as the Sharingan or Rinnegan. Its blood manipulation is situational; it only works under certain conditions.

Unlike other dojutsu, it does not increase physical strength or provide general advantages in combat. With very limited utility and decidedly weaker applications in large-scale battles, Ketsuryugan can't compete with other Kekkei Genkai in Naruto.

1) Steel Release

A still from anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Steel Release petrifies the user's body, strengthening its durability but limiting its utility and attack powers. Unlike any of the Kekkei Genkai that gives a very potent technique or total control of elements, Steel Release is weak, since its main benefit of increased strength just offers higher endurance.

It also has no known advanced applications or special attacks, making it inferior to abilities like Earth Release’s golem techniques. Its user never demonstrated its full potential, further highlighting its limitations.

Final thoughts

Despite the sheer number of mighty Kekkei Genkai in Naruto, many fail to meet expectations. Some, like Byakugan and Ketsuryugan, are situational tools but have no offensive capabilities. Others, such as Ice Release and Magnet Release, are helpless against superior elemental techniques.

Swift Release and Steel Release are almost useless because they are not versatile and practical for battle. Even Kekkei Genkai with strong concepts, like Explosion Release, are pathetic because their use is very limited.

