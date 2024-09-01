Why did Black Zetsu betray Madara in Naruto? Explained

In Naruto, the complex relationship between Black Zetsu and Madara Uchiha provides the final episodes with much more depth. The apparent resolution of the ultimate plan for the Infinite Tsukuyomi had to deal with the most important plot twist of Black Zetsu's betrayal of Madara.

This plot twist brought up a lot of critical questions in terms of loyalty, motivation, and what exactly the goals are for the series' antagonists. Why would Black Zetsu, an existence so deeply linked with Madara's fate, turn against him at such a crucial moment?

Black Zetsu betrays Madara to use him as a vessel for Kaguya, to bring her back to life.

Exploring the real reason behind Zetsu betraying Madara in Naruto

Black Zetsu as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Zetsu betrayed Madara Uchiha in an attempt to revive Kaguya Otsutsuki. This happened at the worst and most important time when Madara's plan to implement the Infinite Tsukuyomi was almost completed.

Black Zetsu is the manifestation of Kaguya's will, born from the leftovers of hatred and dark ambition. Mainly, Black Zetsu was designed to be a tool for Kaguya's resurrection and world domination. Even Madara Uchiha, though a strong antagonist, becomes merely a pawn in Black Zetsu's grand scheme.

Madara Uchiha as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The plans of Madara throughout the series, including the Infinite Tsukuyomi, were calculated to bring about his vision of peace. However, Black Zetsu manipulated those plans by working behind the scenes. Its true goal all this time was to use Madara as a vessel for Kaguya's revival. That required Madara's body and chakra in the right setting to pave the way for Kaguya's return.

His betrayal is revealed at the climax of the series when Madara activates Infinite Tsukuyomi. With Madara ready to finish his plan, Black Zetsu was able to act and used Madara's strength to bring Kaguya back to life. This strategic betrayal underlined the deep-seated motives of Black Zetsu and its fearless loyalty to Kaguya.

What were the consequences of Zetsu betraying Madara in Naruto, explained

Kaguya Otsutsuki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Zetsu's betrayal of Madara came with major consequences as the resurrection of Kaguya Otsutsuki brought a radical shift in power dynamics, reducing Madara to second importance regarding his ambitions as the main antagonist. This betrayal also led to confusion among the allied forces since the battle focused more on trying to stop Kaguya than on how to deal with Madara.

Also, this sudden fall of Madara created a power vacuum and further complicated this ongoing conflict, which changed the course of how the resolution of the series and the struggles of the characters against the overarching threat of Kaguya would go.

Final thoughts

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Zetsu's betrayal of Madara Uchiha in Naruto was a strategically thought-out act that would revive Kaguya Otsutsuki. Such a plot twist shifted the focus from his ambitions toward an end and brought several changes in the power balance within the series.

Black Zetsu took this to his advantage and sealed Kaguya into himself using Madara as the medium, hence making sure she would return and cause even more problems for the allies, completely changing the outcome of the final stages of the war.

