Garnering characters who are clever, quick-witted, street-smart, and insightful to varying degrees, Naruto is stowed with numerous awe-inspiring instances to vouchsafe for the same.

Otakus and not-so-otaku fans of Naruto are well acquainted with the outstanding personas that the anime has generated over the decades, each bringing their own flavors and ideas to the platter.

While all of these individuals are fascinating in some respects, the most crucial ones generally stand out due to their abilities and expertise. Intelligence is one such innate quality that has often been demonstrated in the anime's key characters. Hence, several of these Naruto quintessential characters are also considered to be intellectuals.

10 smartest Naruto characters of all time, ranked

10) Black Zetsu

Black Zetsu, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Upping the ante, Zetsu was the Akatsuki underdog, who evaded the general vision quite often. Once called the 'spiky aloe vera b**tard' by Naruto, his plans and true intentions were difficult to decipher till the very end.

He played the 'good boy game' with Akatsuki but was only concerned about Kaguya. Zetsu was basically the ultimate brain behind most of the gruesome events that took off in the history of Naruto.

9) Shikamaru

Superior intellect has always been a prized possession in the bloodline of the Nara clan. Shikamaru always appeared to devise a creative plan that assured his triumph in battle, starting with the Chunin Exams, when he first demonstrated his tactical acumen against multiple assailants and became the only contender to proceed as a Chunin. Shikamaru became Naruto's trusted aide after successfully commanding the allies in the Fourth War as one of the chief strategists.

8) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto Yakushi, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kabuto learned a great deal from Orochimaru, which allowed him to pull off some unbelievable feats by the end of Naruto: Shippuden. Where most ninjas only have two or three chakra variants, Kabuto boasts five. Having a thorough knowledge of the functioning of the human physique, this medical-nin has had the upper hand in most of his battles.

He also successfully executed the Edo Tensei, an incredibly difficult Jutsu, during the Fourth Shinobi World War. Being a skilled spy had helped him unearth the truth behind the Zetsus' creation, Tobi's identity, and the disintegration of the Uchiha clan.

7) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha is, without a doubt, one of the show's cleverest antagonists. There can hardly be any doubt about this because all of Naruto's galactic events are the product of the scheming of this infamous Uchiha.

Truly a master of his own, he acquired most of his Justus on his own. One of the only villains in the show to have demonstrated tremendous ability and agility beyond the premise of life and even in death. He exemplified his sheer intelligence by enlisting Obito to carry out his plans and finally revive him.

Madara possessed incredible foresight, allowing him to have a tight grip over the course of events, even defying death.

6) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Though the Second Hokage, Tobirama, did not enjoy an abundance of screenplays in the series, his presence loomed over the plot like a guiding spirit throughout Naruto. He was a real genius who possessed extensive knowledge of the ninja realm and was also instrumental in Konoha's development into a prosperous nation-state.

The lion's share of Justsus in the show was either created by Tobirama or modeled on one of his previous jutsus. Shadow Clone Jutsu, Flying Raijin, Reanimation Jutsu, and Flying Thunder God Jutsu are among the most noteworthy references.

Tobirama is noted for his ability to deceive his opponents into lowering their defenses, allowing him to deliver decisive assaults. During important wars, this Second Hokage consistently thinks things through and never strikes unless he is certain of victory.

5) Kakashi Hatake

The infamous copy-ninja, Kakashi Hatake, is one of the most enigmatic characters to have lived in the cinematic universe of Naruto. A child prodigy and a chunin at six, Kakashi's visionary attributes won him the title of a Jonin at twelve, the same age Naruto became a genin. Having accumulated knowledge from the 3rd and 4th Hokages, this intellectual grew up to become one of the best shinobi instructors, training remarkable such as Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura.

Kakashi's strategic brilliance is unrivaled, as he is known for coming up with clever answers in even the most difficult of situations. Kakashi is undoubtedly among the most brilliant people in Naruto, given his abilities.

4) Shikaku Nara

The dad-son duo is the epitome of 'Gray Matter supremacy', and there's no denying that. Shikaku, the forerunner of the clan, played a pivotal role in the Fourth Shinobi War by devising numerous strategies for the Allied Shinobi Force till he breathed his last. During the war, his tactical genius was on display, and he often defeated his kid Shikamaru in Shogi, despite the fact that Shikamaru is an extraordinarily bright ninja.

3) Jiraiya

One of the big three, alongside Orochimaru and Tsunade, Jiraiya is considered to be one of the most celebrated Sannins, having trained under the aegis of the Third Hokage. Even though he was never conferred upon the title of Hokage, turning it down when proffered, Jiraiya was definitely the king-maker. Instead, he chose to train 'Hokage in the making', Naruto, and handed him down coveted techniques like Sage mode and Rasengan.

2) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato earned the moniker "Yellow Flash" because of his remarkable speed. Not only is he lithe and agile in his moves, he is also quick-witted and possesses exceptional observational abilities.

He was perceptive, alert, and could very well strategize ahead of time. During significant battles, he was able to properly analyze the mechanics of a technique, as well as his opponent's weaknesses and strengths, using minimal information.

The Fourth Hokage, Minato is the highest-ranking student at Konoha Academy, having devised Jutsus such as Rasengan and mastered over-complicated movements such as the infamous Flying Raijin and a variety of sealing techniques.

1) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via DeviantArt)

Enigmatic and a living paradox, this Uchiha is said to have demonstrated a Hokage-like thought process from a very young age. This child prodigy became the Anbu Squad leader at the tender age of thirteen and carried out one of Konohagakure's most secretive operations.

As portrayed in his fight with Sasuke, he is also shown to be an astute and competent planner, foreseeing and assessing everything before entering combat. Itachi's genuine objectives were anything but wicked, even if he did wipe out his tribe and joined the dreaded Akatsuki in the process. His demise, no wonder, was heartbreaking and painful, to say the least.

