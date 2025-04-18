10 best anime to watch when you're stressed

Anime has a unique way of transporting us into different worlds, offering an escape from everyday stress. Life can get stressful sometimes with work, studies, relationships, and other responsibilities weighing us down. During stressful times, it's important to take a break and relax with an activity that makes you happy.

Ad

For anime fans, watching a good anime is one of the best ways to destress. Anime offers beautiful animation, engaging stories, quirky characters, and often, a dose of comfort and laughter. However, not all anime are suited for destressing. Some tend to be heavy, dark, or overly complex.

The key is finding anime that are positive, simple, heartwarming, and can take one's mind off worries. Here are 10 of the best anime to watch when one is stressed.

Ad

Trending

10 comforting anime to watch when you're stressed

1) My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro (Image via Studio Ghibli)

My Neighbor Totoro is a classic anime film by the famous Studio Ghibli. It follows two young sisters who move to the countryside with their father to be closer to their hospitalized mother. While exploring their new home, they discover magical creatures called Totoros that live in the nearby forest.

Ad

The story is simple yet captivating. There are no villains or world-ending stakes. Instead, the film focuses on the wonder and joy the sisters find in befriending the whimsical Totoros. From taking a ride on a cat bus to growing a magical tree, this movie fills viewers with childlike fascination.

The tender family moments are also heartening. With its slow pastoral pace, endearing characters, and magic, My Neighbor Totoro is a wonderful anime to watch when one is stressed.

Ad

2) Laid-Back Camp

Laid-Back Camp (Image via C-Station)

For an extra dose of coziness, check out Laid-Back Camp. It follows high school girl Rin, who enjoys camping alone in the winter. After Nadeshiko ends up joining her unexpectedly, Rin gets introduced to the joys of camping with friends.

Ad

Laid-Back Camp embodies hygge to a tee. Hygge is a Danish concept of coziness, comfort, and contentment. Every minute detail of the show—from the fluffy blankets the girls snuggle in to the delicious campfire meals they cook—will make fans feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

And the beautiful animation of the winter landscapes is a sight to behold. Slowing down to appreciate nature is a simple but profound joy that we often overlook when stressed. This anime reminds you to stop and smell the roses, or in this case, pine trees!

Ad

3) Natsume's Book of Friends

Natsume’s Book of Friends (Image via Brain's Base / Shuka)

Natsume's Book of Friends centers on Natsume, a teenage boy who can see spirits. He inherits a book from his late maternal grandmother, Reiko, which contains contracts binding various spirits to her will.

Ad

Natsume decides to free the spirits from the book and return their names, often getting drawn into their supernatural dilemmas. Despite dealing with spirits every episode, the show has a very healing quality. Natsume’s gentle empathy and calm communication offer the kind of comfort we all need when stressed.

The spirit interactions are also small-scale, meaningful, and poignant rather than intense good-versus-evil battles. And the most heartwarming are Natsume's foster family members, who accept him lovingly despite his eccentric ability, reminding us of supportive people in our own lives.

Ad

4) Barakamon

Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus)

For laughter and inspiration when feeling overwhelmed, try watching Barakamon. It tells the story of Seishuu, a young calligrapher who moves to a small rural island after punching an art gallery curator for criticizing his work.

Ad

After his outburst, Seishuu expects punishment for what he did. Instead, the quirky villagers end up supporting him, especially the local children who keep visiting him to play or help out. Over time, Seishuu rediscovers his passion for calligraphy, inspired by the island's natural beauty and the people's enthusiasm.

What's most stress-relieving is how vibrant, silly, and full of life this anime to watch when you're stressed is. The children's antics never fail to make viewers laugh. And seeing an artist overcome self-doubt to pursue his craft with renewed inspiration is uplifting.

Ad

5) Aria the Animation

Aria the Animation (Image via Hal Film Maker)

For a truly soothing watch, one can't go wrong with Aria the Animation. Set in a future version of Venus, terraformed into a water-covered planet called Aqua, it follows Akari, who just became a trainee gondolier.

Ad

She explores the city, transports customers, interacts with her mentor, and generally enjoys her day-to-day life as part of the Gondola Association. But therein lies its beauty–this show envelops viewers fully in Akari's world, allowing one to relax and enjoy the moment with her.

Whether it's a serene canal or a delicious pasta dish, Aria highlights the beauty of everyday moments. The easygoing interactions, the girls' strong bonds of friendship, and the immersive futuristic-Venice setting make this anime an amazing stress-buster.

Ad

6) Tanaka-kun is Always Listless

Tanaka-kun is Always Listless (Image via Silver Link)

Tanaka-kun is Always Listless follows the daily school life of exceptionally apathetic high school boy Tanaka, who expends great effort just to preserve energy. Getting out of bed is a monumental task for him!

Ad

Though the show pokes fun at his laziness, it's all lighthearted. Unlike more high-energy comedy anime, this one lets fans simply chill with the characters. And Tanaka's carefree approach, plus his friends' amused doting on him, are fun to watch when one needs to take things slower.

Oota, Tanaka's dependable best friend who tries to support him, represents the responsibilities that often lead to stress. Seeing even Oota give up and let Tanaka slack off is oddly reassuring, highlighting that taking a break is sometimes necessary.

Ad

7) The Cat Returns

The Cat Returns (Image via Studio Ghibli)

The Cat Returns starts with shy schoolgirl Haru saving a cat from getting hit by a car. The cat turns out to be Prince Lune of the Kingdom of Cats.

Ad

To repay her, the king decides to have her marry his son, with hilarious results as they keep showering her with unwanted gifts and attention, and more cats coming out of the woodwork, causing chaos. The movie is a joy to watch, especially for the adorable cat characters that pop up everywhere.

The simple misunderstanding is played out briskly with amusing cat puns and fast-paced absurdity. Haru's shock and increasing anxiety at her bizarre cat-filled predicament will no doubt make fans laugh and feel glad for our less hairy problems.

Ad

8) Non Non Biyori

Non Non Biyori (Image via Silver Link)

For even more healing through immersion in nature, check out Non Non Biyori. It depicts the slow and peaceful countryside life of schoolgirl Hotaru and her friends.

Ad

Each episode shows them enjoying seemingly mundane activities—planting sweet potatoes, catching fish, and flying a kite—made special by the girls' wholehearted engagement. Like Aria the Animation, this show works wonders for fans who just want to take a breather from life's complexities and stresses.

The gorgeous rural scenery and vibrant colors are a treat visually as well. Tagged as one of the anime to watch when you're stressed, Non Non Biyori basically gives viewers a soothing hug and gives a reminder that it's the simple pleasures that matter most.

Ad

9) Mushishi

Mushishi (Image via Artland)

Set in a fictional world resembling various periods of Japanese history, it revolves around Ginko, an expert "Mushishi" studying Mushi—primitive spirits inhabiting the world who often cause unexplained phenomena.

Ad

People call him in to research mushi cases and solve Mushi-related incidents. Visually stunning with watercolor-like backgrounds, this anime has a delicately otherworldly feel. The mushi myths give each episode an intriguing element, but the stories stay thoughtful and intimate.

Rather than flashy action sequences, Ginko resolves issues by learning mushi wisdom. The calm tone and his reasoned approach make Mushishi perfect for resetting one's mindset when stressed.

10) Spirited Away

Spirited Away (Image via Studio Ghibli)

When 10-year-old Chihiro moves to a new town, she wanders into a magical world ruled by witches and monsters. After her parents get transformed into pigs by a witch, Chihiro, with Haku's help, secures a job at the witch Yubaba's bathhouse for spirits and uses her pluck and determination to survive and save her parents.

Ad

This anime has it all—fantastical creatures, funny moments, scary run-ins, fast-paced scenes, and most of all, heart. At its core, it is a triumphant coming-of-age story as timid Chihiro blossoms into a courageous young girl one roots for wholeheartedly.

Bursting with imagination and emotional resonance, watching spirited young Chihiro face various challenges head-on will reignite viewers' inner spark too. The iconic animation and lovable side characters like No-Face also make repeat viewing an utter delight.

Ad

Conclusion

Any one of these anime can provide much-needed respite and perspective when stressed. Their positive themes and simple charms give fans room to breathe, smile, and remember what matters most. These anime to watch when you're stressed are worth watching, and perhaps a hug cushion could add to the comfort.

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More