Modern anime needs more morally grey characters if it plans to catch up to the classics

Modern anime needs more morally grey characters. The previous sentence might seem surprising, as there are some popular morally grey anime characters like Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan, Ayanokoji from Classroom of the Elite, and Kisuke Urahara from Bleach. But anime characters have mostly been clear-cut—either good or bad. Even in modern anime that has evolved in terms of storytelling, it still confines its characters to specific roles, and it’s understandable why.

Creating a morally grey anime character is challenging, and if not handled properly, the character may not seem realistic. For a morally grey character to work, they must have a strong goal and an even stronger will—one that allows them to swim in evil, not just dip their toes in it.

Modern anime might feature more of these morally grey characters due to the gritty worlds they inhabit, but they still lack in numbers. For instance, among the big three dark anime—Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, and Chainsaw Man—only Hell’s Paradise has morally grey characters. This is odd, considering the universes of these stories are bound to produce such characters.

As the anime world gets darker, we see main characters like Sung Jin-Woo from Solo Leveling and Chihiro from Kagburachi. These worlds are rife with dysfunction, and the only way for good to overcome evil is if characters commit good acts by any means necessary. This reflects a realistic depiction of how things actually work, and anime needs more characters like these to rival the classics that featured them.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative theory and reflects the author’s opinion.

Why modern anime needs more morally grey characters

Itachi is the most popular morally grey character in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Anime, as a storytelling medium, has evolved beyond one-dimensional characters with simplistic motivations. The earliest manga, such as Astro Boy, featured characters who were either purely good or purely evil, with clear-cut distinctions. This trend continued in later years as Dragon Ball surged in popularity with a similar approach.

It wasn’t until the initial big three of anime that morally grey characters were introduced. Each of these series featured characters who were not pushed to the background or rendered insignificant; instead, they played pivotal roles.

Itachi from Naruto is a significant factor in Sasuke's malevolent tendencies. He murders the entire Uchiha clan while sparing his brother. Initially, viewers perceive Itachi as a cold-hearted villain, but the truth eventually unfolds. At his core, Itachi is a pacifist; he sought to prevent a war that his clan was about to ignite. In true antihero fashion, he slaughters his family to avert conflict and becomes a fugitive in the process.

One Piece has another character of this nature: the immaculate Nico Robin. She starts the series as an agent for the World Government, leading fans to believe she is evil. However, she saves Luffy from imminent death during the Crocodile Arc, leaving fans bewildered. When Nico Robin’s backstory is unveiled in the manga, readers discover a life filled with strategy and depth. It is also revealed that she embodies anti-hero traits as she later joins the Straw Hats.

Stain was wasted by MHA (Image via Bones)

Modern anime has grittier worlds than it ever has before. This shift is not limited to Seinen; Shonen is also starting to embrace this change. My Hero Academia begins on a cheerful note but becomes dark as it progresses. Despite this shift in atmosphere, most characters do not reflect the change. Many modern anime are guilty of this, presenting dark, dystopian settings without characters that align with them.

If modern anime aims to recreate or surpass the golden age of anime, it needs more morally grey characters. Such characters provide the depth and complexity that contemporary anime requires. Itachi’s role in Naruto propels the plot forward and helps viewers understand the antagonist as he grapples with two ideals: avenge my parents or forgive and forget.

Morally grey anime characters also show viewers the dark underbelly of their respective series. While My Hero Academia’s world is shown to be dark, fans are presented with the polished and clean world of heroes. However, the spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilante, shows a different reality where heroism fails, but vigilantism thrives.

Final thoughts

The inclusion of morally grey characters benefits modern anime, but it is not without its risks. Morally grey characters often possess negative traits and engage in harmful actions. Itachi in Naruto is not only guilty of familicide; he also commits acts of terrorism with the Akatsuki.

More morally grey characters can come at a risk of normalizing wrongful actions. This stems from how media influences perception; if morally grey characters become the norm, some viewers might struggle to distinguish reality from fiction.

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More