10 blind anime characters who are too goated in their series

There are Blind anime characters, who are some of the strongest and most respected characters in their shows. They are incredible despite their blindness, which makes them almost unstoppable. Several utilize enhanced senses, special powers, or sheer willpower to overcome their blindness. There are some legendary fighters, some great strategists, and mentors.

Their existence tends to change the tide of battles, and their insight leaves a long impact on the story. No matter if they trust their instincts, spiritual sense, or sheer ability, they control their universes in ways others do not.

Their blindness is never a weakness, a characteristic that makes them even more goated. Here are ten blind anime characters who are too goated in their shows.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Kaname Tosen, Gyomei Himejima, and 8 other blind anime characters who are too goated in their series

1) ⁠Kaname Tosen (Bleach)

Kaname Tosen (Image via Pierrot)

Kaname Tosen is a merciless fighter with unshakeable convictions. He believes in justice but takes a distorted route to attain it. His blindness never fails him in combat. Rather, he relies on his sharp senses and strong Zanpakuto to overpower foes.

His Bankai, Suzumushi Tsuishiki, generates a world without sight. This makes his foes completely defenseless. His intelligence and power make him a killer. Even when on the brink of death, he remains devoted to his beliefs. His presence leaves an indelible mark on everyone he comes in contact with. This places Tosen among the blind anime characters who are too strong in their story.

2) Gyomei Himejima (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Gyomei Himejima (Image via ufotable)

Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira and has even demons trembling before him. Nobody can match his physical strength, where he can wield enormous weapons easily. Despite being blind, he senses all things by hearing and detecting vibrations. His sense of battle is superior to that of most sighted fighters.

His movements are so precise that he anticipates the attack before it occurs. His unshakeable faith and his discipline make him a real battle force. Even the most powerful demons recognize his authority. His mere presence inspires respect, making him one of the most unstoppable blind anime characters.

3) Admiral Fujitora (One Piece)

Admiral Fujitora (Image via Toei Animation)

Admiral Fujitora is a high-ranking marine of unparalleled strength and intelligence. Though blind, he uses gravity powers with remarkable accuracy. His domination of the battlefield is frightening, pulling meteors out of the sky with ease or burying foes under his feet. He battles using a masterful sword technique, using observation haki to sense enemies.

Unlike many in his position, he appreciates justice with morals, questioning corruption within his command. His mere presence demands respect, and his actions reshape the world. His blindness never holds him back—it just makes him better at instinct. This ranks him among the strong blind anime characters.

4) N’doul (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders)

N’doul (Image via David Production)

N'doul is a blind assassin with amazing control of his Stand, Geb. He uses sound to follow foes with lethal accuracy. His water-based Stand travels at high velocities and can attack from afar. Even without eyesight, he anticipates moves and defends against attacks with ease.

He almost wipes out Jotaro's team by himself. His intelligence and cool-headedness make him even more deadly. He prefers death to capture, demonstrating his pride and loyalty. His expertise in combat and strategy makes him one of the strongest blind anime characters.

5) Ryo Shimazaki (Mob Psycho 100)

Ryo Shimazaki (Image via Bones)

Ryo Shimazaki is a blind psychic with terrifying powers. He uses Clairvoyance to perceive everything that is happening around him, so his blindness doesn't matter. His Teleportation lets him easily dodge attacks and strike from any direction. Even when his opponent is incredibly strong, he feels assured and early untouchable. His fighting senses are keen, and his speed is unparalleled.

When he is in serious mode, he crushes groups of enemies with ease. His arrogance comes from his powers, and he supports it with brute strength. Not many can match his unpredictable fighting style. This makes him one of the blind anime characters who has amazing skills.

6) Hyakkimaru (Dororo)

Hyakkimaru (Image via MAPPA)

Hyakkimaru was born blind, but he walks like a great warrior. His other senses are incredibly acute, so he can detect enemies more keenly than anyone with eyesight. He battles demons without fear, recovering his lost limbs one at a time.

His arms of blades enable him to become a lethal swordsman, cutting down enemies with accuracy. Pain and torment never defeat him, and he continues to find the rest of his body parts. This puts Hyakkimaru among the strongest blind anime characters.

7) Okada Nizou (Gintama)

Okada Nizou (Image via Sunrise)

Okada Nizou is a merciless swordsman with superhuman strength and agility. Despite his blindness, he uses a cursed sword that increases his powers. His combat prowess makes him virtually unbeatable in battles. He moves with great accuracy, killing enemies without breaking a sweat. His bloodthirst and dogged determination make him a frightening foe.

Even in the face of mighty enemies, he refuses to give up. His sheer will and skill with the blade make him a force to be reckoned with. His very presence leaves a lasting impression on those who encounter him. This places him among the blind anime characters who are goated in their stories.

8) Komugi (Hunter x Hunter)

Komugi (Image via Madhouse)

Komugi is a blind child with an unmatched gift for Gungi. She plays with complete concentration, surpassing even the greatest players. Her profound understanding of the game enables her to foresee moves with uncanny precision. Though she seems frail, she has unwavering resolve. She never gives up, even when confronted with intense pressure.

She is innocent and sincere and hence unforgettable. She develops an unexpected connection with Meruem through Gungi that turns the entire world around. She is an example of how real strength may not necessarily be physical but comes from within.

9) Uzu Sanageyama (Kill La Kill)

Uzu Sanageyama (Image via Trigger)

Uzu Sanageyama is a strong fighter with unmatched battle sense. He used to be overconfident about his vision, but since he lost it, he become even more powerful. His mind's eye lets him anticipate movement with hyper-accuracy. He adapts instantly, which also makes him nearly unbeatable in close combat.

His determination and relentless spirit propel him beyond his capabilities. Every battle he fights is a spectacle of raw ability and strength. His blindness sharpens his skills, making him an unstoppable force. This puts him among the powerful blind anime characters.

10) Uonima Usui (Rurouni Kenshin)

Uonima Usui (Image via Studio Deen)

Uonuma Usui is an exceptional swordsman. His blindness made his other senses stronger, making him almost unbeatable in combat. He glides through the fight with perfect accuracy, anticipating attacks before they are launched. His skill is perfect, slicing down foes effortlessly.

He avenges himself with unwavering determination, never wavering from his objective. His presence is commanding, and his confidence never falters. Each battle he engages in is a demonstration of sheer skill and precision strikes. This makes him one of the blind anime characters who is greatest in their stories.

Final thoughts

Blind anime characters leave a lasting impression on their narrative. They demonstrate that strength is not sight-constrained but defined by skill, intelligence, and willpower.

