Bye Bye, Earth season 2 complete release schedule

One of the most unique fantasy series of the spring 2025 season is Bye Bye, Earth season 2. Continuing the television anime adaptation of author Tow Ubukata and illustrator Yoshitaka Amano’s original fantasy novel series. Likewise, fans are eager to learn what protagonist Belle Lablac has in store as she seems set to begin her journey and come into conflict with Adonis Question.

While fans may not have knowledge of exactly what Bye Bye, Earth season 2 has in store, there is at least officially and unofficially confirmed release information. This includes the weekly air date and time of the series, as well as the alleged episode count for the season. In turn, fans have an expected full release schedule for the beloved television anime series.

How many episodes will Bye Bye, Earth season 2 have?

Per reliable anime news sources and leakers on social media, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 is set to run for a total of 10 episodes, as did the first season. While the anime’s website does have a Blu-ray listing for the second season’s episodes, its “Included episodes” section ambiguously reads “Includes 11th to final movements.”

The anime’s first episode aired on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 11:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). New episodes will continue to air in Japan at this time, pending any delays. Most international viewers will see new episodes become available sometime during the day on Friday, like Japanese viewers. Few viewers will instead see the installment air very early in the morning on Saturdays.

The expected full release schedule for Bye Bye, Earth season 2, per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and India Standard Time (IST) timings, is as follows:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/BST/IST) 1 Friday, April 4, 2025 7:30AM/3:30 PM/8:00 PM 2 Friday, April 11, 2025 7:30AM/3:30 PM/8:00 PM 3 Friday, April 18, 2025 7:30AM/3:30 PM/8:00 PM 4 Friday, April 25, 2025 7:30AM/3:30 PM/8:00 PM 5 Friday, May 2, 2025 7:30AM/3:30 PM/8:00 PM 6 Friday, May 9, 2025 7:30AM/3:30 PM/8:00 PM 7 Friday, May 16, 2025 7:30AM/3:30 PM/8:00 PM 8 Friday, May 23, 2025 7:30AM/3:30 PM/8:00 PM 9 Friday, May 30, 2025 7:30AM/3:30 PM/8:00 PM 10 Friday, June 6, 2025 7:30AM/3:30 PM/8:00 PM

Although the above is the expected release schedule for the anime’s second season, it is subject to change pending two major changes. The first would be the alleged episode count being proven inaccurate by official sources, either adding or subtracting episodes accordingly. The second would be any weekly delays the series faces, which would push back later episodes accordingly and be announced via official social media accounts.

Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2

Belle and Adonis' opposition will likely be a major focus of season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Season 2 will first air on WOWOW at 11:30 PM JST on Fridays, then run on BS Nippon Television an hour later on Saturday mornings. Domestically, WOWOW and d Anime Store will stream the anime at 11:30 PM JST first, with Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, ABEMA, and more streaming episodes on Mondays at 11:30 PM JST.

Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was officially confirmed via the platform’s reveal of its full lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime broadcast season. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that it will stream English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs for the series.

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 will likely spend most of its focus on Belle Lablac as she comes to terms with the first season’s events. After doing so, she’ll likely try to overcome the Door of Journeys again to become a Nomad and start her journey of looking to belong. This is likely where she’ll come into conflict with Adonis Question and her former master, Sian Lablac, who seem to be conspiring against her for some reason.

