Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4 is set to release on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 11:30PM JST, according to the series’ official website. With Belle Lablac’s situation completely changed as a result of the last installment’s events, fans are expecting to see her try and pick up the pieces in the coming release.

Ad

While spring 2025 television anime series is unlikely to receive any regular leaks or spoilers, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4 at least has officially confirmed its release information. Read on to know more.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4 release date and time

With Belle's life as she knew it destroyed, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4 will likely see her try to find a path forward (Image via Liden Films)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4 will air on Japanese television networks at 11:30PM JST on April 25, 2025. Most international fans will see this translate to a release sometime on April 25 locally as well. Few overseas viewers will see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary according to specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following schedule in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, April 25, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, April 26, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4?

Adonis and Belle will likely discuss their latest battle in Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4 (Image via Liden Films)

The spring 2025 sequel anime series has already been confirmed to be streaming internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. The platform has revealed its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. The series has also been confirmed to stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Ad

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3 began with Gaf explaining that Adonis appeared in the castle the other day looking for a sword Gaf had taken. Gaf said he wanted to give the sword to Adonis, but demanded he relinquish every sword he’d taken so far in exchange.

Belle then went with Bennett and Gwyn to petition the king. They asked the king to make the Katakombe neutral ground, but it was revealed that the king had become a Nidhogg and had to be killed. The king then begged Belle to kill him so the people didn’t have to see him in this form.

Ad

After attacking, Belle had a vision with her younger self telling her that she should’ve stayed asleep forever, implying that she was living in some sort of game world. Belle cut her younger self down to escape this vision, which also killed the king. From the Niddhog’s corpse, the king’s true body appeared, which Sherry confirmed. However, Adonis then appeared and asked Sherry to speak.

This revealed that Sherry had received a divine order to kill Belle, Bennett, and Gwyn for taking the king's life. As Adonis and Belle confronted each other, he made it clear that he was behind all of these events. However, Adonis’ Rusty Nail began withering Belle’s Runding due to his curse. Belle realized that if she kept this up, her sword would break and be lost forever.

Ad

The episode ended with their final clash breaking Runding as Belle seemingly fainted and collapsed.

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 4 should begin immediately where the last episode ended, confirming the actual consequences of Belle’s final attack on Adonis. Fans might get some clarity on what Belle’s ultimate fate will be, especially given Gaf’s ominous words to her. Episode 4 is likely to confirm what Adonis has to gain from his latest confusing actions.

Season 2 episode 4 is expected to show Sian Lablac and Kitty the All come into conflict with each other again, given Belle and Adonis’ fight. The two’s words should add further context to the series’ current events, especially as it relates to the destiny Belle and Adonis seemingly share. The episode may end with a focus on Belle musing on these events and deciding what to do next.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More