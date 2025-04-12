Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3 is set to release on Friday, April 18, 2025 at 11:30PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Belle having confirmed Gwyn’s suspicions for herself, she’ll likely decide to further delay her Nomadic journeys to help him achieve his goals.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3 release date and time

Adonis and Belle will likely all but reunite with each other in Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3 (Image via Liden Films)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3 will air on Japanese television networks at 11:30PM JST on Friday, April 18, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region will see this translate to a release sometime on April 3 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Season 2 episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, April 18, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, April 19, 2025

Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3

Adonis' new sword and its abilities may finally be explained in Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3 (Image via Liden Films)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3 recap

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 began with Gwyn explaining that the battle at the Katakombe was planned all along by Schwert Land’s god–king. This was because the raven blossoms prevented Schwert Land from turning its dead into sacred ashes. Gwyn then asked those present to help him change the world for the better. Kernel Collins tasked Gwyn with retrieving the sister sword of a special Katakombe sword from Schwert Land’s castle.

As they all left the funeral, they met with Cloud and a group of Underdogs who wanted to challenge Belle. As she fought them, Gwyn and Mist laid in bed together. They each tried to convince the other to switch sides, but neither would budge, discussing their feelings for Gwyn’s goals and each other likewise. After fighting, Belle spoke with Bennett and revealed her intention to try and organize a peace treaty between the Topdogs and Underdogs.

Meanwhile, Kitty the All was attacked and stabbed by Adonis Question, taking some Ashes of the Tried from him after. He then used them to attack Schwert Land’s god-king before escaping. Belle then finds Kitty the Nothing at her apartment, eating to heal Adonis’ injuries. Belle then went to meet with Gaff and explain her plans to him. The episode ended with her asking about Kir Royale’s body after she killed him, which made her realize that Gwyn’s words were true.

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3 (speculative)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 3 should open up with Belle rethinking her plans to both organize peace treaty talks, and likely to begin her journey as a Nomad. She’ll likely confide in Bennett about this given he’s the only one who knows the full situation. She’ll also likely speak to Gwyn and confirm that he was right.

Episode 3 should then shift focus to Kitty the All briefly, likely seeing him meet with Sian Lablac about the attack he and Adonis recently made on him. This should shift focus to Adonis and Dram, who’ll likely be discussing their next moves against Belle and Schwert Land. The episode will likely end with a tease that Belle and Adonis’ highly anticipated reunion is coming sooner than fans think.

