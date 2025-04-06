Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 is set to release on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST, according to the series’ official website. Given Gwyn’s proclamation regarding Schwert Land at the end of the last episode, it seems likely that Belle will be asked to join some sort of battle in the coming issue.
While leaks for upcoming episodes of this highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series are unlikely, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 at least has officially confirmed its release information.
Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2: release date and time
Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 is set to premiere on Japanese television networks at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, April 11, 2025. Most other time zones and regions will see this translate to a release sometime on April 3 locally as well. Some may instead see the installment air very early the following morning. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.
Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2
The highly anticipated sequel anime series is officially confirmed to be streaming internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. The platform confirmed this via the reveal of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. The series has also been confirmed by Crunchyroll to have English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs produced.
Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 recap
Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 began with Sian Lablac and Kitty the All speaking about Belle’s further destiny, saying Sian is using her and should’ve died at her hand. Focus then shifted to Belle Lablac waking up in her bed in a delirious state, almost attacking Bennett likewise. However, he turned back into Benedictine, his female form, and stopped her from doing so.
Benedictine then fed and comforted Belle as she came to grips with what Adonis' Question had done to her in the previous season. She admitted she felt responsible for Adonis going crazy, but Benedectine reassured her that this was untrue. She also discussed her feelings of inferiority regarding her loneliness, homesickness, and how she’ll only be lonelier after opening the Door of Journeys.
Benedictine then healed Belle by intertwining their spirits, but this caused her to turn back into Bennett so she could purify the “pollution” she absorbed from Belle’s soul. Bennett also goes blind for the price of this, but doesn’t mind. Gwyn joined them, and the three departed for Underdog elder Gin Buck’s funeral. The episode ended with the funeral proceedings, and Gwyn ended by promising to improve the people of Schwert Land’s future.
What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 (speculative)
Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 will likely open up with a continued focus on Gwyn as he expands on what he means and how he aims to achieve it. Given his strategic talents and reference to them during the previous episode, he’s likely drafted a battle plan to challenge the king. Likewise, it’s expected he’ll ask Belle, Bennett, and the Underdogs present to join him to improve the future as he desires.
The episode is likely to shift focus away from Belle and her allies to focus on Adonis, who’ll likely be getting trained by Sian. Dram will also likely be present, with the three’s discussion revealing more about the intertwined fate they claim Adonis and Belle share. The episode will likely end with Kitty plotting against Sian in turn, especially given their confrontation in the season premiere.
