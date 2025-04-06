Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 is set to release on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST, according to the series’ official website. Given Gwyn’s proclamation regarding Schwert Land at the end of the last episode, it seems likely that Belle will be asked to join some sort of battle in the coming issue.

Ad

While leaks for upcoming episodes of this highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series are unlikely, Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2: release date and time

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 should focus on explaining Gwyn's ominous words at Gin Buck's funeral (Image via Liden Films)

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 is set to premiere on Japanese television networks at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, April 11, 2025. Most other time zones and regions will see this translate to a release sometime on April 3 locally as well. Some may instead see the installment air very early the following morning. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, April 11, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, April 11, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00AM, Saturday, April 12, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2

Adonis Question will also likely reappear in Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 (Image via Liden Films)

The highly anticipated sequel anime series is officially confirmed to be streaming internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. The platform confirmed this via the reveal of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. The series has also been confirmed by Crunchyroll to have English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs produced.

Ad

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 1 began with Sian Lablac and Kitty the All speaking about Belle’s further destiny, saying Sian is using her and should’ve died at her hand. Focus then shifted to Belle Lablac waking up in her bed in a delirious state, almost attacking Bennett likewise. However, he turned back into Benedictine, his female form, and stopped her from doing so.

Benedictine then fed and comforted Belle as she came to grips with what Adonis' Question had done to her in the previous season. She admitted she felt responsible for Adonis going crazy, but Benedectine reassured her that this was untrue. She also discussed her feelings of inferiority regarding her loneliness, homesickness, and how she’ll only be lonelier after opening the Door of Journeys.

Ad

Benedictine then healed Belle by intertwining their spirits, but this caused her to turn back into Bennett so she could purify the “pollution” she absorbed from Belle’s soul. Bennett also goes blind for the price of this, but doesn’t mind. Gwyn joined them, and the three departed for Underdog elder Gin Buck’s funeral. The episode ended with the funeral proceedings, and Gwyn ended by promising to improve the people of Schwert Land’s future.

Ad

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bye Bye, Earth season 2 episode 2 will likely open up with a continued focus on Gwyn as he expands on what he means and how he aims to achieve it. Given his strategic talents and reference to them during the previous episode, he’s likely drafted a battle plan to challenge the king. Likewise, it’s expected he’ll ask Belle, Bennett, and the Underdogs present to join him to improve the future as he desires.

Ad

The episode is likely to shift focus away from Belle and her allies to focus on Adonis, who’ll likely be getting trained by Sian. Dram will also likely be present, with the three’s discussion revealing more about the intertwined fate they claim Adonis and Belle share. The episode will likely end with Kitty plotting against Sian in turn, especially given their confrontation in the season premiere.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More