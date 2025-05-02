The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6 is slated to be released on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other television networks in Japan. Soon after, the episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Zenos's old adventure party "Golden Phoenix" leader, Aston, try to recruit him back after failing at their missions since his dismissal. As part of this, he visited Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe, but to no avail. Later, when he confronted Zenos, his offer, as expected, got shot down.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6 release date and time

Zenos, as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6, titled The End of Adventure, will be released on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

However, the anime episode may be delayed in some regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The sixth episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Thursday May 8 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Thursday May 8 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday May 8 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Thursday May 8 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday May 8 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday May 8 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday May 8 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Friday May 9

Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6?

Krishna as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6 will first be broadcast on BS11 and Tokyo MX. After that, the anime episode will be broadcast on Sun TV, AT-X, KBS Kyoto, and TV Hokkaido.

The same episode will be available to stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by Netflix, Hulu, Bandai Channel, U-Next, and Amazon Prime Video.

As for international anime fans, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 5 recap

Loewe, as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 5, titled A Place to Belong, saw Zenos' former adventure party "Golden Phoenix" leader, Aston, search for Zenos, hoping to recruit him back. While he believed Zenos was useless, considering his party's repeated failures in his absence, he had to take a chance.

At first, Aston went to the three underground leaders. However, with all three leaders in love with Zenos, Aston had no luck. Later, Aston confronted Zenos in the slums. He asked him to return to his party, but as expected, Zenos rejected the offer.

Later, the anime shows Zenos feeling worried about Aston. That's when Carmilla shared some information about Golem creation. Moments later, a golem appeared in the slums.

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6?

Aston, as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 6, titled The End of Adventure, will likely see Zenos try to defeat the golem that appeared in the slums.

For this mission, he could be joined by the three demi-human leaders, Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe. However, it is to be seen whether their efforts bring forth any positive results. Fans can also expect to see Aston confront Zenos once again.

